How to create the ultimate indoor-outdoor flow

When it comes to making the most of blue skies, sunshine and maximising your outdoor space, the indoor-outdoor living trend is a concept at the heart of modern design – with everything flowing between your house and garden.

Aesthetically pleasing, it’s a transitional way of living that’s become a lifestyle choice, especially in warmer climates.

It helps homeowners revolutionise the way they use their areas, merging the two into a stylish statement for relaxing, entertaining and more…

And one which you can embrace, even on a smaller scale, depending on your scheme.

“During summer months, we naturally gravitate towards our gardens, whether that’s for al fresco dining, socialising on a sunny afternoon, or cosy evenings by a firepit,” highlights Looeeze Grossman, founder of The Used Kitchen Company.

However, spending time outside often highlights a disconnect between your indoor and outdoor spaces, underlines Grossman. “Different colours, materials and textures can make it feel like your garden is a totally different space – rather than an extension of your home.”

Fortunately, she says there are many ways you can create an indoor-outdoor flow which can be enjoyed all year round, not just in the warmer summer months.

Here’s how to take it to the next level…

Begin by blending your indoor and outdoor styles together

One of the best starting points for improving indoor-outdoor flow is simply by blending the two together, says Grossman. “Many people have different aesthetics for their gardens compared to their homes, or have nothing to blend these two spaces together.

“An easy way to do this is repeating design elements from inside to the outside, by using the same type of flooring flowing through from your kitchen onto your terrace – albeit a weather-friendly version for the outside – you instantly create a natural transition.”

“Porcelain tiles are great for this as they can be used both internally and externally,” suggests Grossman.

“Ensuring your indoor flooring can flow seamlessly into your outdoor area will also help create the illusion of a much bigger space,” she adds.

Focus on your furnishings and co-ordinating decos

Extend the colour palette from your indoor space to your outdoor furniture, cushions and lighting…

“Opt for outdoor-friendly décor and table settings that complement your surroundings,” suggests Grossman.

“Lighting candles or lanterns both in and out of the house, enables you to keep the flow and create a seamless transition from inside your home to your garden.

“Try using placemats, outdoor dinnerware, and centrepieces that are designed to withstand the elements; yet compliment your interior décor.

“This also helps to unify your indoor and outdoor aesthetic – and a relatively reasonable way to create the perfect indoor-outdoor flow.”

And don’t forget to incorporate outdoor elements into your indoor space, says Grossman. “Consider installing hanging shelves filled with greenery or placing planter pots on the windowsills with herbs for cooking.”

Don’t overlook outdoor lighting

Adding effective outdoor lighting may seem like a simple solution for more indoor-outdoor flow, but it’s often an overlooked feature in gardens, emphasises Grossman.

“With today’s technology, you can opt for voice or app-controlled smart lights which you can turn on from inside, immediately stepping into a well-lit garden.”

“Outdoor lighting can also be as simple as fairy lights around your seating areas or solar-powered ground lights strategically placed around your flower beds.”

She continues: “Outdoor lighting not only makes your home flow better, but also makes your outdoor space more welcoming and practical.”

Heat your outdoor space with fire pits and more

Heating is sometimes overlooked as well, notes Grossman, but says it’s crucial if you want to enjoy your garden into the evening – and further into autumn.

“Fire pits and outdoor fireplaces not only add a stunning visual focal point, but also provide warmth in your garden.

“Patio heaters and flame towers are very fast and effective ways of heating your outdoor space, allowing you to make full use of your garden for months to come.”

Embrace outdoor dining

“If you want to dine outside, adding a weatherproof outdoor dining space to enjoy meals outside – no matter the weather – is a great way to bridge the gap between inside and outdoors,” recommends Grossman.

“By adding a retractable awning or large parasols you’ll be able to enjoy the outdoors while still staying covered from sun, rain or wind – invest in blankets and throws for cooler evenings, to keep guests warm and comfortable.”

Covered pergolas which attach neatly to the side of the home also deliver the perfect outdoor space, says Grossman. “Protected from the elements, it’s almost like adding another room.”

Make open-plan living a priority

If you’re aiming for seamless indoor-outdoor flow in your renovation, she strongly recommends open-plan living.

“Embrace the modern look and opt for a layout without walls and partitions, allowing your home to feel spacious and bright.

“Integrating a terrace or patio, with large windows, bi-folds or French doors are not just popular options, they provide a seamless transition between spaces,” highlights Grossman.

“Enabling you to create a home that feels expansive, connected and perfect for indoor-outdoor living throughout the year.”