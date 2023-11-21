Navigating the world of Black Friday deals is an art in itself, and if you’re a gamer, it can prove a bit of a battlefield.

It’s not just video game and console prices to be on the lookout for – there’s a whole world of gaming peripherals to be mindful of too. But if you’re eagle-eyed enough, you could pick up some great deals at bargain basement prices.

To grab the best possible promotions, you’ve got to be prepared – and that’s exactly what we’re going to help you with. Here are the top tips and tricks for finding the best Black Friday gaming deals ahead of the holiday season, including where to look and what to be aware of.

Where to find the best Black Friday gaming deals

It’s important that you know where to look when the Black Friday deals go live on November 24 – and if you haven’t already, get the date in your calendar.

Have tabs open and ready on your browsers of the gaming section of the biggest tech retailers, including Argos, Very, Game, Currys, Amazon, Tesco, Asda, John Lewis, CEX, and WHSmith.

It’s always worth being aware of what the video game publishers, console makers and peripheral brands have on their respective home pages, too, for instance: Razer, Nvidia, Logitech, EA Games, Steam, Playstation Store, Xbox Store, Microsoft Store, and the like.

Planning is key, so having a rough idea of what brands or products you’d ideally like to buy ahead of the day will help you with the above.

How to find the best Black Friday gaming deals

If you’re adamant about scoring some serious doorbuster deals come Black Friday, the best piece of advice to follow is: start early.

Keep a close eye on retailers’ websites and subscribe to newsletters to receive exclusive updates.

Many of the most enticing gaming deals are available in limited quantities, so being prepared can be the key to success. Have the web pages of some of your favourite retailers and gaming manufacturers open and ready as multiple tabs in your browser. This is going to give you the best start possible in finding those deals when the discounts do finally drop.

The online versus in-store debate is something else to think about, too. Online shopping offers convenience and a larger selection of sale items versus those in physical stores, while the latter can often present better deals as stores look to shift inventory faster to make way for new products.

Consumer trends analyst Vova Even notes some pros and cons for each. “Pitting online against in-store, each has its merits and pitfalls,” he says.

“Online shopping brings Black Friday to your living room, but I’ll argue it’s not always a great idea to have everything at your fingertips – a lot of us can’t control ourselves when we see those slashed Black Friday prices.

“Then again, physical stores allow for that tactile confirmation of quality, but you’ll likely be stuck in crowds as well as with the sensory overload.”

A bit of both is probably your best bet and will always work well; perhaps do some online Black Friday deal shopping early morning before the shops open, then wander around the high street mid-morning. That way, you’re more likely to find what you’re looking for at a good price.

It’s also worth comparing prices across different retailers. The best gaming deals might not always be found with the most well-known brands. Research and read reviews – this will ensure you’re getting the best value for your money.

And if you’re hoping to bag a new console, don’t forget to look out for gaming bundles, as these can often prove to be a hidden treasure trove of savings. Retailers frequently package gaming consoles with games and accessories, offering a bundled deal at a reduced price. These won’t just save you money, but also make your Christmas gaming experience better than expected.

Lastly, staying informed is your secret weapon. Join gaming communities, follow gaming news and engage in forums. Gamers often share insights on the best deals they discover, providing you with valuable tips and a chance to unearth hidden gems.