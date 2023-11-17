How to get the most out of loyalty cards in the run-up to Christmas

With wallets needing to stretch further as Christmas draws nearer, new research has found that many people are turning to loyalty points built up over the year to ease some of the strain.

Six in 10 (61%) people who are in credit on their loyalty cards intend to use them to help with the cost of Christmas, according to MyVoucherCodes.

Shoppers aged 35 to 44 are particularly likely to be using loyalty credits to plug the gap, the survey indicates, with seven in 10 (71%) in this age group who are in credit with their loyalty cards intending to use this to help pay for Christmas.

Overall, three-quarters (75%) of those with loyalty cards are in credit on theirs – and estimate, on average, this is worth £71.20 in monetary value, according to the survey of more than 2,000 people in October.

Sarah-Jane Outten, a shopping expert at website MyVoucherCodes, which commissioned the research, says it may be possible to make your reward points and vouchers go even further.

She says that people using the Tesco Clubcard, for example, can boost their rewards by using them towards travel, days out and entertainment.

“So, while it is good to use them in store, if you use them just for their monetary value, you could be missing out on other big savings,” she says, adding: “Make sure you log in on the Tesco Clubcard website or the app to get the most out of your points.”

Outten also says apps can also be useful for other loyalty card providers.

Students may also find they can get extra money off, she says.

Boots, for example, has information on how students can potentially bag a 10% discount by linking their student ID with their Advantage Card.

Research from MyVoucherCodes also indicates that 48% of shoppers regularly use discount codes, rising to 61% of 18 to 24-year-olds.

Outten also highlights Asda’s loyalty card, adding: “If you prefer hard cash back for your store loyalty, then the Asda loyalty card might be the one for you.”

Shoppers can build an Asda rewards “cashpot”, which can be converted into vouchers for money off at Asda.

Meanwhile, Nectar points can be earned at a variety of places, whether you’re buying Christmas gifts on eBay or stocking up on food for Christmas at Sainsbury’s. Nectar Prices at Sainsbury’s provide Nectar members with lower prices for certain products. Sainsbury’s shoppers can also get Your Nectar Prices – personalised prices for digitally-registered Nectar members.

Outten adds: “Wherever you shop and whatever you buy, find out if they have a loyalty scheme, app or card and sign up to get yourself some decent savings and earn everything from free hotel nights, free cash vouchers and charity donations. It’s money for nothing after all.”