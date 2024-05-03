How to host a Eurovision party on a budget

As the grand final of the Eurovision Song Contest approaches on May 11, fans will be looking forward to being dazzled by the performances – as well as some of the costumes.

Years & Years singer Olly Alexander will be representing the UK in Malmo, Sweden, with the song Dizzy.

To mark the occasion, many Eurovision fans will also be hosting viewing parties, so that family and friends can watch the contest unfold together.

New research from website TopCashback reveals that one in 10 (10%) people in the UK who are planning to watch Eurovision this year expect to be hosting a party.

Eurovision party hosts expect to spend £73 on average, with food, alcohol, soft drinks, decorations, fancy dress outfits and games eating into budgets.

A savvy third (34%) of Eurovision partygoers say they have budgeted for the event, according to the Censuswide research among more than 2,000 people in April.

A fifth (20%) will be asking for contributions from guests to make their budget go further, while just over a third (36%) risk waking up the following morning with a debt hangover, as they’ll be using either their credit card or overdraft to help fund the party.

Whether fans are having a few friends over or planning a bigger event, there may be some ways to keep the costs down without compromising on any of the fun.

When it comes to preparing food, Adam Bullock, UK director at TopCashback, suggests “potluck” dinners, where each guest brings their own dish.

This option could be a great way to spread the catering and avoids one person having to bear the full cost and effort of hosting.

Bullock suggests: “In full TikTok ‘bring a board’ style, each guest can prepare a dish from various countries taking part in the competition.”

This can also help to avoid guests doubling up by bringing the same dish.

He also suggests thinking of ways to keep guests entertained throughout the evening, during lulls between acts performing, adding: “Prepare a playlist of Eurovision’s finest contestants, past and present, in advance – think Abba, Sam Ryder and Celine Dion.”

Bullock also suggests making your own scorecards for guests to use during the show, “so you can really get into the competition as you watch along at home”.

To keep the party going, he adds that there are also pre-made bingo cards available to buy cheaply online, enabling guests to tick off things they spot, whether it’s a dramatic mid-song change of costume, special effects such as mist or lasers, or a showstopping sequinned outfit.

Bullock also suggests being savvy when spending on decor and fancy dress.

He says: “Eurovision is known for being a bright and colourful affair, but the decorations you buy don’t need to put you out of pocket. For any party gear you’re buying, it’s worth thinking how you can make your money go further.”

You could browse supermarket shelves, look at pre-loved websites and look for cashback offers on spending. Browser extension tools can also help with making sure you’re maximising on savings when shopping online.

“It’s also worth shopping around to see which brands currently have a sale on party items instead of buying from the first place you find,” adds Bullock.

Alice Haine, personal finance analyst at Bestinvest, says that, to help keep the costs down for everyone, party hosts could stipulate that fancy-dress outfits should be sourced from what people already have at home.

“This prevents guests shelling out for new outfits they may never wear again and encourages people to be more creative, in turn providing a talking point and hopefully some comedy too,” she says.

Just being invited to spend an evening in good company enjoying some food, drinks and laughter is enough for most people

Perhaps you have costumes from previous events that could be repurposed into something spectacular or maybe you have a few ribbons, glitter or accessories sitting in a drawer which could be used to inject some Eurovision glamour into an outfit.

“If going full fancy-dress is too much of a challenge, make it a hat party so people only need to worry about Eurovision-themed headwear,” adds Haine.

She continues: “For decorations, print out paper flags from the internet to make your own bunting and use any decorations you already have in the home to add some sparkle whether a disco ball, tinsel or balloons.

“You could also ask guests to bring a European-inspired accessory to help decorate your home or act as props for a photo booth area where guests can take selfies over the evening.”

Haine also suggests that if you don’t want to buy Eurovision bingo cards, you could try making them yourself, perhaps offering a prize to the cardholder who manages to cross the most things off during the course of the contest.

She also suggests guests could partake in a few rounds of Eurovision karaoke to elevate the evening further.

“Remember, spending too much on a party is often unnecessary,” adds Haine.

“Just being invited to spend an evening in good company enjoying some food, drinks and laughter is enough for most people, so don’t go overboard on all the bells and whistles.”