How to make bank holiday hosting a breeze

A highlight in the summer social calendar, as the August Bank Holiday approaches, the latest heatwave is a reminder of how we love to party over the three day weekend.

Sunshine, blue skies, fingers crossed… but even grey clouds won’t dampen our spirits because we’re buzzing with excitement in anticipation of so much to look forward to.

Whether you’re planning an intimate get-together or lively garden party, being the host with the most requires a good measure of prep, practice and panache.

So, if your house party looks set to be the talk of the town (or shared on social media), here’s how to up your hosting skills…

Curating the perfect home bar

A warm welcome… think good vibes, food and drinks at the ready, and even better company.

Moreover, creating an inviting home bar is a sure-fire way to impress your guests and keep the party flowing.

So, how can you ensure your cocktail hour is best in class?

“When it comes to hosting, especially during the last summer Bank Holiday of the year, guests are sure to expect a selection of celebratory tipples,” highlights Sam Greig, senior designer at Swoon.

So, to guarantee everyone has an exceptional experience, it’s time to stock up that stylish bar, says Greig.

“I like to ensure I have a range of spirits, soft drinks and garnishes to cater to different tastes,” he continues. “Special additions such as fresh-pressed juices, tonic water and a selection of homegrown herbs and frozen fruits for decor are sure to impress.”

To display them chicly, he says a stylish bar cart not only serves as a functional piece, but also adds a touch of interest to your hosting space.

“Opt for a design that complements your home decor and provides ample storage for bottles, glassware, and accessories.”

When it comes to glassware, consider having a variety of glasses, such as martini glasses, highball glasses and wine glasses, to suit different types of drinks, underlines Greig. “Nobody wants to drink a martini from a beer glass!”

Overnight hosting like a pro

For guests having travelled a distance (or have enjoyed your drinks trolley a little too freely), being prepared to offer a comfortable overnight stay is key, notes Greig.

“Sometimes the party is so good, guests just don’t want to go home!”

“So, if you have the space, you might also want to think about getting a guest bedroom ready, just in case.”

He says a small amount of luxury can go a long way, so treating your spare bedroom with a hotel vibe is a winning idea.

“Freshly washed cotton sheets, luxe throws and pillows, and a dangerously cushty headboard all make for a wonderfully cosy bed,” enthuses Greig.

“Add a few finishing touches, including layered mood lighting, a chic rug, beautifully folded towels, some essential toiletries, and a basket of late-night snacks for when they stumble back to the room – now that’s what I call hosting!”

If space is an issue, he says sofa beds are a great alternative option. “The best sofa beds are the ones where you have to ask: “Is it or isn’t it?

“So that’s what I look for when choosing one,” he continues. “A versatile sofa bed can transform your living room into a cosy sleeping area without compromising on style – so it’s definitely worth considering one if you tend to host often.”

Al fresco hosting

As Andrew White, outdoor expert at Harbour Lifestyle puts it: “When the weather is balmy, there’s nothing better than congregating outdoors in a beautifully set-up back garden.

“But, how do you go about creating the perfect al fresco party experience – no matter the forecast?”

When it comes to al fresco hosting, White says the most important thing to remember is comfort. Especially with our weather being unpredictable at best, he says it’s important everyone’s well catered for when it comes to shelter, heating and lighting.

“Consider a pergola or parasol to protect your party from rain – making sure your delicious delicacies don’t end up with a soggy bottom,” quips White.

“Additionally, ensure your guests stay warm once the sun goes down by supplying a selection of throws and cushions – bonus points if you choose ones that match your party theme!

“You can even go one step further and install a patio heater – for extra cosy entertaining,” adds White.

Meanwhile, he says you need to do your homework when it comes to outdoor dining, deciding what type of seating arrangements suit your garden space – and needs – best.

“Casual dining sets that are versatile, hardwearing, and aesthetically pleasing are extremely popular with families and group dining.

“However, if you tend to entertain often, and spend extended periods of time outdoors, it’s always worth investing in a more durable dining set that can also double up as social seating,” suggests White. The choice is yours.”

BBQ time

No Bank Holiday gathering is complete without a BBQ feast…

Whether you’re planning a simple burgers-and-bangers BBQ, or designing artisan calzones in an outdoor pizza oven, your guests are sure to get hungry – so make sure you’re prepared, warns White.

“To ensure you aren’t stuck in the kitchen while your guests are mingling, remember to marinate your meats and chop your veggies the night before,” underlines White.

He continues: “Alongside your BBQ, grill or pizza oven, make sure you have all the necessary tools and accessories before the big day – from tongs and spatulas to basting brushes and meat thermometers.”

Along with having plenty of fuel or charcoal on hand to keep the grill going, another outdoor amenity to consider is a fire pit, notes White.

“Whether your ideal notion of a fire pit is to lounge in the orange glow and socialise, or to whip up delicious s’mores desserts after the BBQ’s finished, it can truly amp-up the atmosphere as your event makes its way into the evening hours.”