How to make green-fingered savings in your garden

As gardens burst back into life this spring, now’s a great time to get your outdoor space looking its best in time for summer.

Some people may be looking to spruce up their garden on a very tight budget, after being squeezed by other household bills.

Thankfully, there are many ways to brighten up gardens which cost little or nothing at all.

If you’re feeling a bit creative, gardening expert Angela Slater, from Hayes Garden World, says wooden pallets can be repurposed to make open-fronted outdoor shelters to hide garden “clutter”, such as kids’ toys and bikes.

She suggests: “Pallets are usually given away for free and can be used to construct essential garden structures such as furniture, raised beds and planters.

“The only cost is screws, sandpaper and paint.”

But she cautions: “They must be sanded down well as they are full of splinters.”

She also suggests browsing budget supermarkets for cheaper plants and visiting open gardens.

“The open gardens also have the bonus that they usually serve tea and cakes!” she adds.

Filling gaps in the garden doesn’t always mean having to buy new plants.

“If you have gaps in your herbaceous border, fill them by splitting existing plants,” Slater adds.

She continues: “If you grow your own vegetables, it is cheaper to grow from seed than to buy established plants.

“Now is the time to be sowing veg seed, you will need somewhere light and warm to germinate the seed.”

For creating masses of colourful displays in hanging baskets and containers, Slater also recommends buying plant plugs in bulk rather than waiting a while, when plants may be bigger and cost more.

She says: “You will need somewhere light and warm to grow on the plants until the weather warms and then you can harden them off outdoors. Look in your local garden centres for pots of seedlings and small plug plants.”

It could also be a good time to bring the barbecue out of hibernation and give it a thorough clean.

Rather than buying herbs every time you need them, Slater suggests: “Plant up some herbs in a container then place them beside the barbecue, ready to add to your dishes.”

Websites such as Freecyle.org and Gumtree can be great places to source garden items and items that can be repurposed for outdoor spaces at a low or no cost.

Mairi Devlin, head of buying for B&Q adds: “Sprucing up your garden doesn’t have to cost fortune; with a couple of simple and cost-effective changes you can give your garden a whole new look.”

She suggests giving sheds and fences a new lease of life by painting them or adding LED string lights to add a touch of glamour to gardens – without breaking that all-important budget.