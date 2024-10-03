How to make your home more mindful and calming

If you’re looking to calm the mind and introduce the concept of wellbeing, to create a space that brings you comfort and happiness – a mindful home is where it’s at.

“Mindfulness is about the awareness that comes from paying attention to the present moment, using any, or all, of our senses, without judgement,” explains Claire Renée Thomas, founder of Reaching My Best and former interior designer.

“Creating a mindful interior is not just about the final look and feel of the space, it’s also about the journey being mindful.”

Moreover, she says the beauty of applying the principles of mindfulness to create a space is the process itself, which unlocks levels of creativity and innovation we don’t have access to when we’re caught up in our thinking minds.

Here, Thomas shares her top tips to shape a mindful interior…

Creating a mindful concept

“A successfully designed space is one where the environment created is aligned with the desired look, feel and use of the space,” highlights Thomas.

The natural starting point is with a concept board, says the mindfulness coach.

Start by sitting comfortably in a quiet space – spend some time meditating, (focusing on your breath and sounds around you) and when you feel relaxed, she says to bring to mind the space you want to create.

“Imagine how you want to feel in the space. Bring this to life with each of your senses. Turn up the clarity and intensity of the image in your mind. Then make a note of all the feelings, sensations, textures that you observed.”

Thomas continues: “See if you can consolidate this feeling down to two or three words. Then take a pile of magazines and spend 15 minutes unconsciously tearing out images that convey how you felt.”

Once done, whittle your images down to a handful that best represent the space you’re designing – and use these as your starting point, says Thomas.

“Use the colours, shapes and textures in these images as a barometer for what makes it onto your mood board – you can also pick up paint and wallpaper samples from your local DIY store.

“And set up a Pinterest board to get even more inspiration,” she adds.

Designing from the heart

If you create a mindful concept, then you’re designing from the heart…

“Trust and non-judgement are important attitudes to bring to a mindful interior,” underlines Thomas. “Trust your gut feeling. If it feels right, it is right.”

The challenge here is to listen to your intuition before your practical head gets in the way, opines Thomas.

“Have a great idea first and then find a way to make it happen. Non-judgement is a great mindful attitude to bring to an interior design.

“If you have non-judgement of your own design capability or no concern over what others will think of it, your design will come from the heart – and translate into the feel of the space.”

She continues, “Be free and the outcome will be better than you could have imagined!”

Having a mindful interior is also about choice and choosing what you love, over what ‘everyone else has’, adds Thomas. “This in itself brings great power and intention to the design, the space itself and yourself.”

Using form and function mindfully

As William Morris said, “Have nothing in your house that you do not know to be useful, or believe to be beautiful.”

Morris’ famous quote makes an excellent guiding principle when creating a mindful interior, suggests Thomas. “A great space is one that seamlessly combines form and function.”

Go back to how you want to use the space, says Thomas. Think about whether it’s to relax, or to create, and what can you bring to help its usability, such as storage, items on wheels, or multi-purpose furniture.

“Incorporating items you don’t love or won’t use will negatively impact the feel of the space,” notes Thomas. “Be ruthless when making the final decisions. Is it useful and/or beautiful? Yes – it’s in!

“No – it’s out. It’s all about ‘letting go’ of what no longer serves us, in our lives and in the spaces we create.”

Creating mindful harmony

Spaces ‘work’ when they are in harmony, and that’s all about creating balance…

“Without light, we don’t appreciate the dark,” highlights Thomas. “There’s the space items take up – and the negative space between.

“Getting these proportions right will help you create a fabulous mindful interior.”

Consider the balance between form and function, she advises. Between the spaces where you ‘do’ and the spaces where you can ‘be’. Thomas says to create a balance of hard lines and surfaces, and softer lines and textures.Finally, consider how you can bring nature and sustainability into the space…

“A mindful space will be considerate of the world we live in, and the impact we have on it,” stresses Thomas. “Use plants, upcycle, re-use, dispose responsibly and use sustainable materials.

“Consider environmentally friendly paints that are less harmful to your health. And of course, plants make the best of mindful spaces – place them where they will thrive and nurture them.”