How to navigate summer festivals with your teenager

If you’re taking your teen to Glastonbury or any festivals this summer, you are probably thinking about all the things that could possibly go wrong. There could be a big fall out, maybe they get lost, or it may just turn out to not really be their thing.

Either way, it’s best to be positive, as they are at that age where they probably want more independence, embracing more responsibility, and figuring out their likes and dislikes.

Here are a few things to consider before the big event.

Choose the festival together

In a typical year, thousands of festivals take place across the country with some having more than 200,000 people in attendance. From music to heritage and comedy to film, it’s safe to say that you and your teen are spoilt for choice.

“Taking kids to festivals is a great way of introducing some outside life and it’s good to try and make it as cost effective as possible, so being prepared is key,” said child and behavioural expert Amanda Jenner. “Make sure you pick your festival wisely for the first time and check the events so you can make a plan for the day.”

And sometimes, opting for a smaller or fringe festival would make for a less overwhelming introduction.

Allow them to bring a friend

This wouldn’t be a terrible idea, especially if the friend is also a first-time goer. Although a festival is like a small town populated with friendly faces you can build new interactions with, it helps to have a familiar face around — close in age — who your teen can share this new experience with.

It could also help ease any quiet worries they have and give them a real opportunity to enjoy themselves, escape for the weekend and strengthen their friendship bond.

“Bringing a friend is OK, but it’s a huge responsibility so lay down the rules in front of both sets of parents and have a meeting point if you get separated. Make sure they have mobiles fully charged. Location settings on at all times,” Jenner added.

Tell them the truth

If you’ve been to a festival before, you would know what to expect, so rip the band-aid off.

Give your child the heads up and let them know that there will be incredibly long queues, huge crowds and sometimes even some chaos. And yes, people will be drunk, giddy and misbehaving.

“I would make your own wrist band with mobile numbers on it so you can be contacted at anytime if you get separated. And make a note of any medical conditions to be on the safe side,” said Jenner.

At this point, it may also be worth speaking to them about staying hydrated, alcohol consumption and interacting with strangers.

“Make sure they are hydrated at all times and understand the importance of fluids. Freeze water bottles so they stay cool all day. [For older children], explain the rules: never accept anything of anyone other than your parents.

“Pack snacks for the day as it can be expensive. Nothing that would melt. Invest in a soft cool bag to keep things cold for snacks during the day. As food is pricey.”

Support them in their outfit choices

Thankfully the sun will be shining, but knowing British weather, you can’t put all your eggs in one basket. Remember to bring a light jacket you can layer up with, your umbrella, and hat too.

That aside, festivals are for statement outfits that will ensure you stand out from the crowd. Depending on your teen — you know them best — let them choose a theme that combines their personal style with comfort. It’ll give them something to look forward to.

Make a plan but be flexible

Familiarising yourself with the schedule could help you better plan your time at the festival. Depending on what type of festival it is, there could be many things happening at the same time. Are there any must-sees? Things you don’t mind missing? Any non-negotiables? Dividing your schedule using these subcategories will help you both remain on the same page.

“Give them some space. But perhaps for a first festival allow 30 minutes at a time to see if they adhere to the times, and let them go for a further 15 mins each time,” said Jenner.

“Make sure you have a good plan so you get the most out of the day and night. There are so many things to see, especially in the family facilities that are available.”

