How to organise a party on a budget in cash-strapped January

January can be a tough month to get through financially, but many people will still want to host celebrations, perhaps to toast a new year engagement or a birthday.

Low-cost celebrations don’t have to mean cutting back on the fun, and with a bit of careful planning you can save some cash without having to make too many compromises.

Firstly, Elle McAtamney, a spokesperson for financial services provider Canada Life suggests being firm about the guest list.

“Costs can easily start mounting up if you decide you want to expand your invitees at a later date,” she says.

She adds: “Similarly, be strict with your RSVP date. Organising a party is stressful enough, and if you don’t know guest numbers, you won’t know how much money you’ll need to allocate to food, drink or even what venue to hire. Cue a massive headache when your guests decide at the last minute that they can in fact make it after all.”

When it comes to choosing a venue, McAtamney says it’s important to bear in mind that some pubs and bars will expect a minimum spend.

“You may be able to find a venue that doesn’t charge, but you are likely to be fighting others for the same space, especially if you’re looking to hire on a popular day such as Friday or Saturday,” she says.

Some people may consider hosting at home, or asking relatives if they can “borrow” their home for the event.

McAtamney suggests: “If your own living space won’t accommodate, and you don’t have any friends or families willing or able to lend their home either, check local spots such as village halls instead. You’ll almost certainly have to pay a hire fee, but it will also, almost certainly be cheaper than a pub, restaurant or bar.

“Depending on accessibility, you could ask your guests to bring a dish instead of a gift to keep catering costs to a minimum, too.”

To help the party go with a swing, Hannah Rouch, a trends expert at Gumtree, suggests borrowing and renting items ,as well as looking for preloved goods and freebies online.

She says: “Beyond practical items you might need for hosting lots of people, such as a free extra table, crockery or glasses, look out for kids’ party plates and bags, party favours, and even helium balloons that might be available in your community.

“People often bundle items if they have simply bought too much – giving you a ready-made party package of disposable napkins, plates, cups, birthday banners and more. Plus, once finished, you can re-list items for free, giving someone else in your neighbourhood the opportunity to party on a budget.”

She also suggests looking for second-hand items that celebrate a specific age or special occasion.

“Whether you are looking for hen party supplies, a baby shower bundle or a 40th birthday banner, you can often get a bargain price or pick up for free on items that others no longer need,” she says.

You could also re-purpose decorations you already have, such as tinsel, fairy lights, or streamers from the Christmas box, Rouch says.

She suggests searching beyond “birthday” supplies to include other celebrations, which could help people find the best prices.

If, you’re looking for extra chairs for guests, for example, going “off-season” could also help to cut the costs.

Rouch says: “Searches for gazebos and garden furniture are low until the spring on Gumtree, meaning buyers have greater bargaining power.”

She adds: “Embrace sharing amongst your community. The nature of parties means that the items you need are often used for one night, and then put at the back of a cupboard.

“Post on community social boards for key items you require, whether it’s a karaoke machine, speakers or serving platters – you can lay down a deposit for the safe return of the item or return the favour in future.”

For a large party, Rouch also suggests asking suppliers if they might provide equipment on a hire basis.

“Some larger companies also offer free hire in exchange for a minimum spend,” she adds.

Myron Jobson, senior personal finance analyst, interactive investor, suggests: “When it comes to food, you could save big by offering a simple menu with affordable ingredients – a platter of snacks and finger foods instead of a full meal could do the trick.

The key is to be creative and resourceful while keeping the focus on celebrating with friends and loved ones

“It is also worth considering a pot luck approach where guests bring dishes. Take advantage of sales, discounts, and bulk purchases when shopping for party supplies.”

He also suggests budget-friendly entertainment options, such as party games.

“The key is to be creative and resourceful while keeping the focus on celebrating with friends and loved ones,” he adds.

It may also be a difficult time financially for guests, and so it could be worth making clear to them that you’re not expecting them to arrive laden with expensive gifts.

That way, you can all enjoy the party without having to worry about a money-related hangover in the morning.