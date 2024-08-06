How to persuade your kids to use SPF

We all know the importance of wearing SPF, but ensuring your children are protected from the sun is not easy.

As tiny tots, when their skin is super-sensitive, they’re likely to wiggle and wriggle, or even run away as you’re trying to apply it. As they get older and our lives get busier, it becomes tricky to find the time for top-to-toe application. And once they hit their teens, the issue of wanting a tan seems to hinder the process.

“Putting sun cream on children is one of the most dreaded moments while on holiday, or when the sun comes out here in the UK,” says women’s health and fitness expert, and mum-of-three, Mari-Carmen Sanchez-Morris, and reveals her kids make comments like, ‘Mummy it’s sticky’, ‘Not on my face!’ and ‘Argh, it’s in my eyes!’ as she’s trying to apply it. “There is no getting away from it,” she says, “it’s stressful!”

Tim Allardyce, CEO of family activity app Hoop, agrees, “As a parent, it can be very hard to put SPF on our children. My son, aged eight, is absolutely fine, but my daughter, aged six, has sensitive skin, and she really dislikes having anything on her face. Ultimately, if a child refuses to use it, the battle to try and put it on may not be worth the crying and yelling, and you might have to settle with making sure they cover up or wear a hat.”

Need some tips? These tried-and-tested methods might help…

Keep babies out of the sun

When it comes to babies, the best approach is to keep infants under six months out of direct sun and in the shade as much as possible, says Niamh McMillan, Superdrug’s pharmacy superintendent. And especially during 11am-3pm, when UV rays are at their most intense. “Parents should be particularly careful with children’s skin from March-October in the UK, ensuring they’re suitably covered up, spending time in the shade, and apply sunscreen of at least SPF 30 to areas not protected, such as the face, ears and feet,” she says.

Use the distraction technique

“Distract, distract, distract,” says chartered psychologist, author and mum, Suzy Reading. “Put on some music and sing together – preferably a song that doesn’t have actions that will make it hard for them to stay put.” She also notes that no-one likes being dictated to, so get young kids involved in the process. Ask them whether they’d prefer to start with the arms or legs, use cream or spray, and let them help rub it in. “Let them pop some on you, too,” she suggests.

Try a bit of role play

“Spray sunscreen tends to be quicker and easier to apply,” advises Allardyce. “You could try to make it fun for young kids by getting a cuddly toy to do the spraying.” He also points out that applying SPF when your child is in a good mood is always the way to go. “If they’re already frustrated, it may be you need to wait 30 minutes and keep them out of the sun instead.”

Try easy sunscreen formats for less stress

“I like to use either the spray or the roll-on [sun cream],” says Sanchez-Morris. I find the spray sunscreen isn’t as sticky or clumpy, and seems to apply better. The roll-on is also great for packing in changing and nursery bags, and is even easier to apply.”

Clare O’Connor, suncare scientific advisor at Boots, recommends using a minimum of SPF 50 to protect children from sun exposure. “There are many different formats of sunscreen available, with some easier to apply on wriggly children than others,” she says. “Sprays can be a good option for both initial applications and for reapplying throughout the day, and roll-on formats are also great – and perfect for use on the go.”

For speedy applications when time is against you, you can’t beat a sunscreen stick. Simply twist up the product from the bottom, glide over the skin and you’re done. No messy hands to wash afterwards, either.

Explain why sunscreen is important

“With my older children – five and seven – I explain the importance of wearing sunscreen using language they understand,” Sanchez-Morris continues. “As they’re both at school, they have been educated on the importance of sunscreen, which makes it easier.”

She also suggests children learn how to apply it themselves: “As a child, I remember my mum explaining to me that I couldn’t go in the sea or pool on holiday without it, so it was like an incentive. My mum would then check me over and ensure I had applied it properly.”

Heidi Skudder, parenting expert at Stokke and founder of Positively Parenthood recommends using Solar Buddies, “an amazing new product, which allows your child to put SPF on by themselves”. The award-winning applicator was featured on Dragon’s Den and is refillable. So, you fill with sun cream, shake it towards the rollerball and apply to skin. The sponge ring helps rub in the lotion, so kids don’t get their hands messy.

And as kids get older and might want to achieve the glowing tan our society seems so obsessed with, take time to sit down and talk to them properly about it. Talk directly and honestly about the dangers of tanning and the need to protect ourselves.

Cancer Research UK predicts there will be a record 20,800 cases of melanoma skin cancer cases diagnosed this year. Their latest report suggests around 17,000 cases are preventable, with almost nine in 10 caused by too much UV radiation. We all need to do better to understand and prevent these diagnoses – teenagers included.

6 Products to try

Soltan Active 2 in 1 Face Cream & Lip Stick SPF 50+ (20ml) £6, Boots

Small enough to stash in a handbag, this two-in-one product contains 20ml of sunscreen and an SPF stick for lips – which often get forgotten and burnt.

Soltan Active Stick SPF 50+ (25g), £6, Boots

For speedy glide-on-and-go applications, you can’t beat an SPF stick.

Solait Kids Sun Cream Spray SPF 50+ (200ml) £5.99, Superdrug

Quick and easy to apply, this spray gun is great for parents, kids and cuddly toys to use.

La Roche-Posay Anthelios UVMune 400 Dermo-Pediatrics Kids Ultra Light Invinsible Fluid SPF 50+ (50ml) £15.92 (was £19.90), Look Fantastic

Arguably the best-loved sunscreen brand because of its super thin, non-greasy or sticky consistency, ease of rubbing in, ultra protection and formulated to limit stinging eyes.

Soltan Kids Once Suncare Roll On SPF 50+ (50ml) £7, Boots

Easy for on-the-go application, this sensitive skin-friendly formula provides up to eight hours of sun protection and three hours of water resistance.

Solar Buddies Sun Cream Applicator, £6.38 (was £7.98), Boots

This recommended refillable applicator is great for letting kids apply sun cream to their own bodies.