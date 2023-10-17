How to prep your home for when the clocks go back

Much as many of us will be welcoming an extra hour in bed and savouring the idea of cosy nights in, comfort food and candlelight, the clocks going back can be a bit of a shock if you get caught out.

The timers come on at the wrong time, and you realise the boiler has been overlooked with such an unseasonably mild autumn… suddenly there’s masses to be done – with that lie-in now at the bottom of the agenda!

Here, experts share their top tips of what needs ticking off your checklist…

Assess internal lighting

“With the clocks going back, our attention turns to the integral aspect of home lighting,” says Helen Joseph, from Redrow’s in-house interior design team.

“The changing seasons not only affect our daylight patterns, but also influence how we choose to illuminate our spaces.”

She says thoughtful light placement can transform the ambience of your living and outside spaces. “Experiment with different styles to find what best suits your home, bringing warmth and comfort to the darker months.”

“Selecting appropriate light fittings for each room is key, and the trick is to place surprising effects where illumination is least expected.”

Joseph continues: “Treat the glowing effect as decoration, rather than a functional aspect to warm up your home this winter.”

Boiler service and heating check

As the end of summertime indicates we’ll all be turning our heating on soon, it’s the perfect time to get your boiler serviced, says Thomas Goodman, property expert at MyJobQuote.co.uk.

“An engineer will make sure your boiler and radiators are operating safely and efficiently, giving you peace of mind for the winter months,” advises Goodman. “And don’t forget to adjust the timers on your boiler and other appliances around the house.”

Check security lights

“With the days getting shorter, you’ll need the exterior lights of your house even more,” says Goodman. “Make sure all your security lights and cameras are operating properly, replacing any bulbs or sensors that are not working.”

If you don’t have exterior lights, he says this may be a good time to consider installing some.

Check smoke alarms

“It’s clear that smoke alarms save lives,” notes Goodman. “Due to colder, darker weather, we use our heaters more and light candles to create a cosy atmosphere – poor electrical wiring, overloaded sockets and untended candles are common causes of fires.”

“Making sure your smoke alarms are working is therefore an extremely important task as you head into autumn and winter,” he continues. “Check them weekly and replace batteries if necessary.”

Put up heavier curtains

With energy prices at the forefront of everyone’s mind right now, cutting down on your heating bill is a priority, says Goodman.

“Use heavy curtains on your windows and external doors to eliminate draughts, and make your home a lot cosier,” suggests Goodman.

“Fitting them now means you’re prepared for the inevitable cold weather – and it may help delay putting on your heating for the first time this winter.”

Store garden furniture

Before the harsh weather and winter storms take hold, make sure to fully clean and store away any garden furniture and BBQs, says Rhiannon Moore at Toolstation. “Use a stiff brush to scrape off any dirt before washing it down with warm soapy water.

“For BBQs, make sure all of the ash is disposed of first into a household waste bin – make sure it’s fully cold,” she adds. “Then, use a halved raw potato or onions to scrape off any burnt-on food debris and wipe down the racks and grill with warm soapy water and a cloth.”

Winterproof your garden shed and fencing

“Check that your shed and any fencing are in a good condition and not in need of repair”, says Goodman.

“Your shed roof will be vital over the winter to protect your garden equipment, so a thorough inspection is a good idea. Rotten or loose fencing should be fixed before any winter storms cause further damage.”

Clear gutters

“Make sure to clean out your gutters to remove fallen leaves and other debris to prevent them from becoming blocked”, says Moore.

“If you’re comfortable with heights, make sure to secure a ladder before climbing up to scoop out the debris with your hands,” she warns. “If you don’t feel safe, then make sure to get a professional to do it for you.

“Remove any clogs in the downspout by using a scoop or hose – after removing the large debris, use a garden hose to rinse away any remaining dirt and check the gutters are free-flowing,” says Moore.