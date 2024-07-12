How to save money on energy bills when you’re on holiday

Planning for summer holidays is fun, but if you’re going away in the coming weeks, don’t forget to have an energy-saving checklist prepared as you’re dusting off your suitcase.

By making sure you’re leaving your home ticking over nicely, you could make some savings, as well as keeping your property safe. Perhaps you’ll even save enough to stretch to a couple more sangrias by the poolside.

Joanna Flowers, a service and repair engineer with British Gas, says: “With so much to think of, it’s easy to overlook the things you could be doing to save energy and keep your home safe, while you’re away and having fun.

“But by making a few small adjustments, you can help to reduce energy usage and save on bills while you’re relaxing on the beach.”

Here’s a tick list for before you head off…

1. Power down

According to the Energy Saving Trust, the average household spends £40 in Britain and £70 in Northern Ireland each year, powering appliances left on standby.

“Leaving household appliances, such as microwaves, plugged in and switched on when not in use will still use up energy and cost you – and the same goes for leaving your TV on standby,” says Flowers.

She adds: “It makes sense to turn any electricals you won’t be using off at the plug before you go away.”

2. Empty your fridge

“Lots of households will eat through the contents of their fridge before going on holiday, leaving only the odd ketchup bottle or block of Cheddar behind,” says Flowers.

“People often do this to prevent food waste, but it’s also a good way to be more energy efficient.”

She adds: “If you’re going away for a long period of time, it’s worth defrosting your fridge and freezer to avoid using unneeded energy, or emptying them and powering down completely.”

3. Make the most of smart tech

Flowers suggests using smart technology to prevent running up bills, adding: “If you realise you’ve left your heating on after you’ve left for the airport, you can switch it off on the way.”

You can also tell some apps when you’re returning, so everything is ready and waiting when you step back through the front door.

4. Be cool with your washing

Holidays mean major washing machine sessions, both before and after the trip.

Flowers suggests using cooler temperatures, adding: “Not only will this lower your energy bill and your environmental footprint, but it will also help your clothes last longer.”

Skipping the tumbler and hanging clothes outside when it’s sunny will also help save money.

5. Be smart with lights

Some people like to use timers to periodically light their home and deter burglars.

But if you’re not sure whether you’ve accidentally left your lights switched on, Flowers adds that you can check apps “to give you that extra peace of mind”.

In addition to Flowers’ tips, don’t forget to turn mains water off while you’re away.

No one wants holiday memories soured by returning to a flooded house.

Insurance giant Aviva says it has dealt with nearly 10 thousand water escape claims, received between the months of July and September, over the past four years.

In homes where a fire sprinkler system is installed, the water should be left on, Aviva adds.