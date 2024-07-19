How to save money when planning a wedding

Planning a wedding is very exciting but for some couples it can be stressful too, as the costs soon start mounting up and that carefully constructed budget goes out of the window.

There may be some ways you can keep costs low, however, without needing to compromise on the quality of the event you had planned.

You may even find that some cost-conscious decisions are also more friendly to the environment.

Firstly, asking other couples about how they’ve managed to keep costs down could help generate ideas for your own wedding.

Ed Hopkins, who is getting married in August, tells me: “Naturally, the cost of a wedding can be a major concern for couples planning their big day, especially if you’ve got a lot of family and friends to invite.

“Some couples overstretch themselves financially and end up suffering later down the line or they have to cut down on their honeymoon plans.

“We’ve been mindful of that and have made some decisions to help keep the overall cost down of our wedding.”

Hopkins, founder of public relations agency Dark Green PR, suggests: “If you can, choose an outdoor venue or field where you can pitch up a marquee.

“It’s usually much cheaper than a traditional wedding venue, such as a hotel or function space.

“Think outside the box on where to find one or ask around your friends to check if anyone knows of a location you can get cheaply or for free.”

Hopkins also suggests shopping around for drinks well in advance, so you have plenty of time to find the best deals and make the most of bulk offers.

In terms of food, he is also planning a plant-based reception, having sourced a supplier based in Reading, Berkshire.

He says the catering bill has also worked out much cheaper than many weddings, adding that the restaurant have “been super helpful and supportive”.

Entertainment costs can sometimes put a strain on couples’ wallets. But if you have friends with musical talents or you can find a local music group or organisation willing offer their services, this could help reduce costs – as well as adding a more personal touch to the celebrations.

Hopkins says: “The band for our wedding is being led by our wonderful friend Declan Carrier; he’s a brilliant musician with a fantastic band behind him, and another friend of ours, Peter McEwan, is the DJ for the night. We are paying them, but they’ve kindly given us ‘mates rates’.”

Opting for less popular periods to get married can also be kinder on wedding budgets.

Hannah Rouch, a second-hand trends expert at Gumtree suggests that if you don’t mind having a wedding “off-season” in the colder months of the year, this can generate more favourable rates – both on the venue and and with suppliers.

She says: “Typically, quieter months are January, March and November. Plus, there’s no rule to say your wedding has to be held at the weekend. Save cash by choosing an off-peak day such as a Monday or Thursday.”

Formal clothing can also cost a fortune, but there may also be options here too that could be good for your wallet as well as the planet.

Rouch says: “Second-hand shopping is the saviour of an overblown wedding budget.”

She adds: “With most of the items bought for the big day being used just once, there’s a huge opportunity to find what you need locally and affordably – and barely used.

“Renting what you need is also a brilliant option to save cash – and it’s more sustainable too as the items continue to be used.”

Gumtree’s analysis of its data found the average cost of a wedding dress on its website is around £350.

Charity shops are also great for wedding bargains, but if you don’t have time to go rifling through the rails it could be worth looking at their websites and stores on eBay.

Oxfam’s website, for example, has a dedicated bridal boutique section, split into categories, including bridesmaids’ outfits, accessories, men’s suits and outfits for guests.

Rouch also suggests considering buying elements of your outfit separately, rather than buying everything from a wedding shop.

She adds: “If you are wearing a long dress, do you need to spend £500 on designer shoes that won’t be seen?”

When it comes to decorating your space, Rouch also suggests stretching the budget further with vintage crockery and glasses and old pieces of material and lace to “make stunning tablecloths or centrepieces”.

A well as traditional floral displays, it may also be worth considering potted plants that can be re-used.

Rouch says that olive trees, for example, can be great for “statement decor”.

And while the happy couple will want to treat their guests, Rouch says it’s important not to be so generous that it leaves you broke.

You could consider trade-offs. For example, do you want the bar to be free for guests all night or for a limited period? And would hiring a minibus or organising for people to share transport be cheaper than laying on several pre-paid taxis?

There may be other ways to save on guest-related costs too, says Rouch, such as swapping more costly wedding favours that could end up in the bin for packets of wildflower seeds.

Sending e-invites rather than physical ones could also generate savings.

Rouch also suggests creating gift lists, to ensure wedding guests don’t buy items that go unused.

Instead of buying individual items, guests could instead make contributions towards the cost of bigger-ticket ones, such as a washing machine, a sofa, or even the honeymoon.

And when the big day is over, Rouch suggests selling on items you no longer need.

Censuswide research for Gumtree found that 17% of newlyweds have sold items on to make extra cash after their wedding.

“You could pocket yourself some extra cash – and help another couple looking to make wedding day savings,” Rouch adds.