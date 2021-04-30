How to spend a bank holiday in the rain

The long weekend may well turn out to be a washout, with heavy rain and chilly temperatures making the bank holiday forecasts look decidedly grim.

This is absolutely not what we had planned for our bonus day off. It was supposed to be all about enjoying a long lazy lunch and a few drinks while lounging in the sun.

But it’s always good to look on the bright side – and, after the year we’ve just had, getting out anywhere, seeing a few friends or breaking with our normal routines is going to be fun, even if it is in the rain.

So here’s how to find a silver lining in the grey bank holiday clouds…

Throw a mini festival party of six. A muddy, wet music festival never dampens our spirits – think Glastonbury – so why let a few showers spoil the fun? Mac and wellies at the ready, it only a takes a large umbrella over a garden table, or terrace, and pukka playlist to set the mood.

Head to a wetland. If it’s really going to be wet, getting close to nature and wandering through a wetland is something the whole family can enjoy. Perhaps you will catch sight of an otter diving into the water, coots patiently nesting or fluffy spring ducklings. Not only is exploring the wetland wilds good for your wellbeing, everything will look far more beautiful against the pitter patter of raindrops.

Make the most of a quiet pint in a beer garden. While so many of us have been frustrated by not being able to make a booking at our much-missed local, think of the cancellations that will be ‘pouring’ in. Dress appropriately in layers of jumpers and a decent waterproof, and enjoy that pint. It’s going to stay chilled and will be properly refreshing.

Go shopping. We’ve waited long enough during lockdown, for the high street to reopen, so make the most of some retail therapy – and flicking through those new spring collections hanging on the rails. Chances are, the next May bank holiday could be a scorcher, so grab that sorbet shade or pop of blue now.

Stay in and pull out the box sets. With the cameras rolling for the Game of Thrones prequel series, House of Dragons, it’s time to refamiliarize yourself with medieval mystery… the ‘Iron Throne’ and ‘seat of the king of the seven kingdoms.

Do some baking to brighten the mood. With a little more time on your hands, think about what’s in season such as rhubarb and apricots. There’s nothing quite so delicious as a homemade rhubarb crumble with custard, or fresh apricot pie with a scoop of vanilla bean ice-cream on the side. Job done.

And if you’re feeling really optimistic and it’s looking like it might stay dry for a while, fire up the BBQ. Use some cunning, do most of your cooking in advance in your warm, dry kitchen and then just finish it off on the grill if the clouds stay parted long enough. Who’s to judge if you’ve cheated? This is your day off, after all.