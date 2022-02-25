How to support people in Ukraine right now

Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, and the images and stories emerging from the attack are harrowing.

By the end of the first day, the Ukrainian government said 137 civilians and military personnel had been killed.

The Ukrainian foreign minister, Dmytro Kuleba, described the “horrific rocket strikes” on Kyiv, tweeting: “Last time our capital experienced anything like this was in 1941 when it was attacked by Nazi Germany.”

In the face of such senseless violence, it can be easy to feel hopeless and powerless – but if you’re wondering how you could help people in Ukraine, there might be some ways.

These are a few ways you can help from home…

Donate to relevant charities

If you’re able to afford it, donating money to various charities will go a long way to supporting those on the ground.

UNICEF executive director Catherine M. Russell said in a statement: “UNICEF is working across eastern Ukraine to scale up life-saving programmes for children. This includes trucking safe water to conflict-affected areas; prepositioning health, hygiene and emergency education supplies as close as possible to communities near the line of contact; and working with municipalities to ensure there is immediate help for children and families in need. UNICEF-supported mobile teams are also providing psychosocial care to children traumatised by the chronic insecurity.”

Donate here: unicef.org/ukraine/en/donate-now

High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi said the UN Refugee Agency is “working with the authorities, UN and other partners in Ukraine and is ready to provide humanitarian assistance wherever necessary and possible”. Donate here: donate.unrefugees.org.uk

Sunflower Of Peace is a local charity gathering medical supplies for paramedics and doctors on the front lines. Donate here: facebook.com/donate/507886070680475

The British Red Cross has launched an urgent appeal to help Ukraine – you can send your money here: donate.redcross.org.uk/appeal/ukraine-crisis-appeal

Finally, head to United Help Ukraine (unitedhelpukraine.org) to support a charity focused on providing humanitarian aid to those in need, as well as raising awareness of the conflict.

Write to your MP

The Ukrainian flag flying above 10 Downing Street (Yui Mok/PA)

Writing a letter to your local MP can help put pressure on the government to act. This could be encouraging Boris Johnson’s administration to put harsher sanctions on Russia, or even lead the world’s humanitarian response to what’s happened.

In a joint open letter to The Times, charities including Amnesty International and the Refugee Council wrote: “A generation ago, the UK saved the lives of thousands of families from the Balkans through an evacuation and resettlement programme.

“The government should now respond with a well-resourced initiative working with councils across the country, to welcome Ukrainians who need sanctuary.”

Support local journalism

The fact we’re so up to date with what’s happening in Ukraine is largely down to the tireless work of journalists reporting on the ground.

To help them continue this crucial work, follow the news from local sources such as The Kyiv Independent (kyivindependent.com – you can also donate on its website) and The New Voice of Ukraine (english.nv.ua).

Educating yourself on the history and nuances of the crisis from respected sources before speaking about it online will help tackle disinformation.

Join a peace protest

Demonstrators outside Leinster House in Dublin (Brian Lawless/PA)

This might not seem as direct a way to help Ukrainians as, for example, donating money – but it could still have a big impact.

Joining a peace protest (if you are able to do so and feel comfortable being in a crowd) is a public way of showing your support for the people of Ukraine, and putting pressure on those in powerful positions to help those affected.