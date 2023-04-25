How to throw a winning Eurovision party

Households across the UK and Europe will be gearing up for parties to celebrate the Eurovision Song Contest final on May 13.

While Sam Ryder came second to Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra last year, Liverpool will be hosting the music competition on behalf of the war-torn nation.

It will be the first time since 1998 that the event has been held in the UK and the presenting line up is set to include Graham Norton and Alesha Dixon.

So how can you ensure your party is a winner?

Represent a country

“I’ve been hosting a Eurovision party every year since 2014,” said Adam Brannon, Eurovision super-fan and founder of blog Movie Metropolis.

“We try and make sure they’re bigger and better each year. As well as the usual colourful bunting and decorations you’d expect from a party around the biggest contest in the world, we give each of our guests a random country to represent.

“It’s then up to the guest to dress up in an outfit that showcases that country, whether it be the colours of the flag or a famous person from the region – a particular favourite of mine was Conchita Wurst, who won the contest for Austria in 2014,” he added.

Cook for your country

You may be stressed about feeding everyone, so delegate and ask everyone to bring a dish from the country their outfit represents.

“Food wise, we all bring a dish from the country we’re given – in the past, we’ve had Dobos Torta from Hungary, Swedish meatballs, and of course the classic Cornish pasty,” said Brannon.

Five nations – UK, France, Germany, Italy and Spain – are guarenteed a final spot every year. So for a headstart on the planning, source some French macarons, German bratwurst or Italian arancini.

Ensure your guests don’t get bored

Eurovision is a notoriously long night.

“When it comes to hosting a Eurovision party, it’s important to make sure your guests are entertained throughout the night,” Brannon said.

“It’s a long contest, stretching from 8pm until midnight, so lots of games, food and drink are a must.”

“Entertainment-wise, you could create a quiz on past winners, or even print off the official Eurovision score sheets to let your guests mark each country on the big night,” he added.

Another game option is “Eurovision bingo”, according to Sarah Allsop, creative manager at online party products retailer Party Delights.

“Fill out each box with things you expect to see on the show- or [do] a Eurovision sweepstake where everyone picks a country and the winner takes all.”

Go big with decor

Eurovision is bright, flamboyant and brilliant – but it doesn’t have to cost a lot.

“Decor-wise, it’s easy to go all out on a budget. Inflatable microphones, guitars and keyboards are all available relatively cheaply on eBay – and then they can be used each year,” said Brannon. “I vacuum pack mine in the loft so they’re not taking up too much space.”

While Allsop added: “Flag bunting or larger flags are perfect for decorating the room or outside area where your party will be.

“If you want to move away from the classic flags, opt for paper decorations in the colours of the country you’re supporting as an alternative for decorating your party space.

“Set up your own photo booth station too, complete with photo booth props from star glasses to feather boas, which is sure to go down a treat with your party guests.”