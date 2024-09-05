How to work the stylish swivel chair trend

When it comes to seeing the bigger picture, investing in your seating makes for a home comfort that’s as rewarding as it is ritzy – is there anything better than a beautifully designed, comfortable armchair?

And the answer is yes! One with plenty of spin.

No longer confined to the office, the swivel chair is taking centre stage in stylish homes as we long to cocoon in luxury… with ergonomic design top of our wish list.

“The combination of comfort and functionality with a twist makes swivel armchairs a must-have for modern homes,” says Patricia Gibbons, head of buying at sofa.com.

“They provide the flexibility to shift your focus and interaction with different areas of a room, making them perfect for multifunctional spaces.”

Additionally, she says the aesthetic appeal of the right swivel armchair can add a contemporary touch to any room.

So what to look for? It all depends on your lifestyle, set up and budget, so here are a few expert tips to factor in…

Statement swivels for ultimate standout

“While ‘statement armchair’ styles continuously evolve, the trend itself stems from a desire to effortlessly transform a room with an eye-catching piece that elevates and refreshes a space,” explains Gisela Lancaster, head of buying, Sofology.

“Swivel styles offer an additional function, many designed with silhouettes and structural features that inject a sense of flair and individuality into a room.”

Much more than an accent chair, she says to make an impact with cylindrical curvature, intricate details, bold colours and rich textures to add a touch of elegance and sophistication.

Super luxe swivels

“Selecting the right swivel chair is all about finding that perfect balance between comfort, style, and functionality, ensuring each piece is as unique and inviting as the space it inhabits,” says Helen Pett, Design Ambassador on Arteriors’ London team.

“Comfort is paramount when it comes to seating, and features like a deep seat and barrel back offer exceptional comfort and an inviting feel, perfect for lounging.”

For mood-boosting swivelling, she says to opt for a larger swivel chair to ensure a new level of comfort. “Irresistible for relaxation and ideal for creating a decadent, luxurious space.

“Consider a steel plinth base for a modern touch that ensures stability and elegance, or bouclé upholstery for a soft and luxurious texture for feel and visual impact,” underlines Pett.

In today’s interiors landscape, she says it’s not just about the materials used, but how they enhance and elevate your space. “Honouring the opportunity to bring an exquisite piece of design into your home.”

Stylish swivels on a budget

“When working to a budget, colour choice can go a long way in elevating your current scheme,” advises Lancaster.

“Opposites often attract, but do select complementary colours that work in harmony with your existing colour palette.

She continues: “For instance, if you have plenty of red in your scheme, opting for a blue shade that sits directly opposite on the colour wheel will be the perfect match for a vibrant and daring option.”

Look out for swivel chairs with interesting silhouettes to enhance the ambiance of your space, too, says Lancaster.

“Art Deco styles and sculpted bold designs where the swivel function is hidden can often look super luxe without the uncomfortable price tag.”

Mood-enhancing swivels

As Gibbons points out: “Swivel armchairs offer unparalleled flexibility, opening up a world of styling possibilities.

“Whether you’re creating a tranquil listening room, a cosy reading nook or sophisticated cocktail corner, a swivel armchair can effortlessly enhance the atmosphere and functionality of your space.”

In a listening room, where relaxation and immersion in sound are paramount, Gibbons says a pillow armchair with a swivel base ticks all the boxes.

“Allowing for easy adjustment to ensure you can always find the perfect angle to enjoy your music or podcast, and sink into the comfort of the plush material.

“Plus you can interact with different parts of the room without having to get up… the dream!”

Alternatively, she says to think about rooms where you’d like a playful element incorporated, like the entertaining space of your living room.

“Swivel mechanisms help guests easily turn to engage in conversation or reach for their drinks on the side table.

“Ensuring everyone feels comfortable and included – ideal for cocktail soirées.”