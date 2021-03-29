How you can continue to support racial equality

The death of George Floyd in May 2020 was a lightning rod for conversations about racial equality around the world. In the months that followed, activists took to the street in protest, brands posted black squares on Instagram in solidarity, and white people had conversations about how they could do better.

However, the issue of racial justice wasn’t solved in 2020, and we need to continue to do better by minority communities.

As a former Minneapolis police officer goes on trial in the US over the death of Floyd, here’s how you can continue to work towards racial justice in 2021 and beyond…

Take a look at your workplace

Even if you’re not a leader in your company, you can still bring about change from the lower levels. Ask HR for a breakdown of employees by race, challenge the data if it’s not reflective of the community around you, or see if there’s a diversity committee you can support, amplify or join. If there isn’t, push for one to be set up.

It’s also important to speak out in the workplace if you see microaggressions or racism in action. This is a powerful way to prevent people of colour from feeling isolated at work, and encourages others to think more carefully about the language they use.

Support relevant charities

Perhaps you donated money to charities like Stand Up To Racism, Black Minds Matter or Black Lives Matter UK last June – months later, is there any more you can give to help them continue their work?

Supporting charities doesn’t have to be about giving money, you can donate your time as well – maybe you have skills you can offer, such as website design or social media savvy.

Continue to educate yourself

Throughout 2020, lots of resources were shared on minority experiences and the challenges communities face.

As well as educating yourself on historical struggles, expand what you’re consuming when it comes to books, movies and TV shows – but focus on ones that aren’t just centred on trauma and oppression. Why not read Love In Colour by Bolu Babalola, or dip into the archives and watch seminal BBC show Goodness Gracious Me?

Speak to loved ones about these issues

It’s no longer enough to be non-racist; we have to be actively anti-racist. A big part of this is calling out family members or friends who might make inappropriate remarks regarding race.

It’s not easy to criticise loved ones, so it’s advisable to pick your moment wisely and approach the situation positively. Instead of accusing or lecturing, use it as an opportunity to ask questions and open up conversations around race, and gently challenge preconceptions.

Vote with your dollar

‘Voting with your dollar’ means spending your money on businesses that align with your values. A 2020 report from the British Business Bank found black business owners reported a median turnover of £25,000, more than a third less than white business owners.

With this in mind, actively choosing to support minority community owned brands will help boost business – at the moment we’re loving Bourn Beautiful Naturals for amazing smelling soaps and Kitchen Cosmetics for haircare products.