Since I had my baby I wet myself a lot – so what can I do to stop this?

Since I had my baby six months ago my bladder’s been very weak and I wet myself, even though I do pelvic floor exercises. Could I be doing the exercises wrong, and is this likely to be a permanent weakness?

Specialist pelvic health physiotherapist Emma Brockwell, aka Physiomum (physiomum.co.uk) and author of Why Did No One Tell Me?, says: “Leaking urine is unfortunately very common postnatally – it’s reported that one in three women leak urine after having a baby. So, while it’s common, it’s not normal and for most women it’s very treatable.

“There are various reasons why postnatally women leak urine. Often it’s because the pelvic floor muscles (essential to maintaining continence) need strengthening. During pregnancy and childbirth, the pelvic floor is lengthened and weakened (regardless of how you deliver your baby) and sometimes injured during a vaginal delivery. After childbirth, these muscles need to be rehabilitated and pelvic floor exercises are a great place to start.

“Ideally, it’s recommended to start these as soon as you’ve had your baby. Pelvic floor muscles take time to strengthen (it could take anywhere from six months to a year). They also need to be exercised correctly and progressively. Often, women I see who’ve been doing pelvic floor exercises but not seeing improvements are doing their exercises incorrectly.

“Pelvic floor exercises are best done in an upright position, for example sitting. Pelvic floor muscles are just like any other muscle, they have to contract and relax (this is the part that’s often forgotten) and they need to be exercised regularly to change and adapt.

“To carry out pelvic floor exercises I recommend sitting upright, but make sure you feel comfortable. Gently squeeze your back passage (as if trying to stop yourself passing wind) and hold up to a count of 12 seconds. Relax for a count of three seconds. Repeat eight to 10 times. Then carry out some quick squeezes, squeeze your back passage quickly and slowly release, and again repeat eight to 10 times.

“Keep breathing throughout these exercises, and don’t hold your breath. If you feel you’re holding your breath, squeezing your bottom muscles, or gripping your tummy or inner thigh muscles rather than your perineum (the bridge between your front and back passage) it’s likely you’re doing your exercises incorrectly.

“Of course, there are other reasons why leakage may still be occurring. Research shows a chronic cough, constipation and being overweight can not only exacerbate but also lead to urinary incontinence. Certain drinks, particularly alcohol and fizzy drinks (even sparkling water), may also aggravate symptoms.

“Exercise is essential for our health and wellbeing, but if you leak urine, high impact exercise like running may exacerbate your symptoms, at least until it’s resolved, so adapting to a low impact regime may help settle and improve symptoms.”

Why Did No One Tell Me cover (Ebury/PA)

Why Did No One Tell Me? How to Protect, Heal and Nurture Your Body Through Motherhood by Emma Brockwell is published by Ebury, priced £14.99. Available now.