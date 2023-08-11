Electronic musician Four Tet is set to headline his All-Dayer event at London's Finsbury Park on Saturday. This marks the second edition of the one-day festival where guests can expect an extended five-hour set from the artist, coupled with performances from special guests. The event starts at 1pm and ends at 10pm, with varying door opening times based on ticket types. The nearest underground station is Finsbury Park. Attendees are advised to bring a raincoat due to expected light showers in the afternoon.

Electronic music is set to dominate Gunnersbury Park, London, as DJ Kygo headlines a show on Saturday. This is his first performance in the capital in five years, having last played in 2018 at the O2 Arena. The event begins at 2pm, with the lineup including AR/CO, Billen Ted, Frank Walker, Sofi Tukker, MK, and concluding with Kygo at approximately 10.30pm. Tickets are still available through Ticketmaster. The venue is a short walk from Acton Town tube station. Attendees are advised to prepare for light showers, with temperatures ranging from 15C to 22C.

James and Happy Mondays will co-headline the concluding weekend of South Facing Festival 2023, with the gates set to open at 4pm on the Friday. Also performing will be First Aid Kit and Craig David. This is not the first time Happy Mondays and James have shared a stage, having toured together in 2020. The final act of the evening, James, is due to finish at 10.15pm. Attendees can expect cloudy weather with the possibility of sun, with temperatures between 16C and 24C. Crystal Palace is the nearest station to the festival.

An exhibition titled 'Freddie Mercury: A World of His Own' is set to open in London featuring personal belongings of the late Queen singer. The free-entry collection, located at Sotheby’s London, will be open for a month, closing on what would have been the singer's 77th birthday. In addition to the exhibit, a themed restaurant offering Mercury's favourite dishes, and a café named after his pet cats, will be available. The memorabilia on display originate from Mercury's former Garden Lodge home, cultivating an immersive gallery experience reflecting his life.

Irish DJ Annie Mac is to host her club series Before Midnight in London's Finsbury Park on August 11. Starting at 2pm and ending at 10pm, the series, launched last year, aims to provide music fans an evening of club-style enjoyment that wraps up before midnight. This outdoor event is a first for the series, which was held indoors last year. Fellow DJ Spoony and rising producer Melle Brown will be special guests. A 2-minute walk from the nearest tube station, Finsbury Park, attendees are advised to bring raincoats due to forecasted early afternoon showers.

Teenage Fanclub has debuted their latest single, "Back to the Light," from their upcoming album. Band member, Norman Blake, penned the song, which includes saxophone parts played by Stephen Black. The band will embark on a world tour post-release of 'Nothing Lasts Forever'. A recurring theme on the album is light, symbolising hope. While the vocals were recorded in Glasgow, the music was created during an intensive 10-day session at Rockfield Studios. The album reflects the band's ability to transform melancholy into harmonious music.

Seating at London's O2 Arena can greatly influence your event experience. The venue accommodates 20,000 guests across its lower and upper tiers and main floor. Finding the best seat depends on the event, though previous visitors deem block A2 with floor seating, blocks 109 and 113 on level one, and blocks 412 and 422 on the upper tier, as the best viewing spots. Other recommended areas include blocks A1, A3, 101, 108, 107, 106, 105, 104, 103, 421, 420, 414, 4,13, 411, 410, and 402. Seating plans for individual events can be found on Ticketmaster.

US rock band, Limp Bizkit, are set to perform their biggest UK show at Gunnersbury Park in London on Sunday, 13 August. The concert follows two days of music at the park, featuring performances by N-Dubz and Kygo. Limp Bizkit, known for their hit 'Rollin', are expected to perform in front of over 30,000 fans. Gates open at 2pm, with the concert finishing around 10pm due to a music curfew. Acts such as Pendulum, KennyHoopla, Joey Valence & Brae, and Deijuvhs will support the band. Tickets are still available via Ticketmaster, with both general and VIP options. The closest underground station is Acton Town.

The South Facing Festival will host folk duo, First Aid Kit, this weekend. Klara and Johanna Söderberg will perform their biggest show in London at the festival on Saturday, August 12, with over 8,000 fans expected. Prior to this, they performed at the Eventim Apollo before 5,000 fans. Other performers include James and the Happy Mondays and Craig David. The event will start from 2.30pm and wrap up around 10:30pm. The weather forecast hints at light showers, and the nearest station to the venue is Crystal Palace.

The All Points East festival returned to Victoria Park, London, showcasing artists such as Gorillaz, The Chemical Brothers, and Kraftwerk. Final acts for 2022 include headliners Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds, Disclosure, The National, and Tame Impala. Other performers include Fleet Foxes, Sleaford Mods, and Charli XCX. The festival, spread over six stages, also provided set times and expected weather forecasts. Tickets can be purchased through AXS Tickets. The event organisers advise using public transportation due to a lack of parking facilities and possible rail and tube strikes. A mix of sunshine and showers is forecasted.