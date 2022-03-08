Jamie and Rebekah Vardy on resilience, confidence, and writing a children’s book together

Jamie Vardy admits he didn’t read much growing up – a surprising confession from someone who has just co-authored a children’s book with his wife, Rebekah.

“I wasn’t really a reader – I was out always wanting to play football, that’s just how it was for me when I was little,” he says.

But books are now a big part of the Vardy household – with the couple saying they try to restrict screen time as much as possible (even if their children aren’t particularly keen on that!).

The Vardys have a blended family: together they have Sofia, seven, Finley, five, and two-year-old Olivia Grace, and Rebekah has two from previous relationships (Megan, 16, Taylor, 12). Jamie also has one child from a previous relationship.

Jamie, 35, says navigating a blended family is “quite easy, if I’m being honest”, while Rebekah, 40, is a bit more reflective.

“There have been a few challenges, but you take each day as it comes, you tackle problems head-on, as and when they arise,” she says thoughtfully. “I think it’s really important not to force situations on the kids, they know the door’s open if they want to talk. Like all families, there are challenging times, and sometimes it is a bit tricky. But as long as you’ve got a good door for communication, there’s not much that can go wrong with that.”

The content of their new book – Cedric The Little Sloth With A Big Dream – doesn’t come as too much of a surprise. It follows a little sloth who dreams of becoming a footballer, but has to overcome stereotypes that sloths are sleepy and slow. It’s about having resilience and confidence in yourself – something the couple isn’t short of.

“You’re confident, aren’t you?” Rebekah says matter-of-factly to Jamie.

“A bit,” Jamie admits. “Obviously for me, I think you have to be a little bit confident. But it’s a very thin line before you get to arrogance. It’s knowing where that confidence needs to stop.”

The Vardys with three of their children in 2017 (Nigel French/PA)

While Rebekah describes herself as “quietly confident”, one thing she’s certain about is inner strength. “I’m a very resilient person, I can deal with a lot,” she says.

The new book comes as Rebekah is fighting an ongoing legal battle against Coleen Rooney. In October 2019, Rooney accused Rebekah of leaking stories about her private life after a months-long “sting operation” – soon earning herself the name “Wagatha Christie”.

Rebekah denies the accusations, and is suing Rooney for libel. As it stands, a pre-trial hearing is set for April, and the trial of the libel claim is set to take place in May – but it could be delayed.

When she’s faced with adversity, Rebekah says: “It’s being able to switch off and navigate the best I can through difficult times. My form of being able to do that is through working out, going for lovely walks with the kids, and distraction. My kids are my inspiration behind everything.”

The children were big fans of Jamie and Rebekah starting a book series (they’re planning more instalments to follow Cedric’s tale). “The idea came about during lockdown, and we spoke to the kids and said, ‘How do you feel about mummy and daddy doing a children’s book?’ And they were like, ‘Can we draw it, can we draw it?’,” Rebekah recalls with a laugh.

Children can be notoriously harsh critics, of course – and Jamie says with palpable relief: “For them to pick it up first, every single morning or evening when they want to read a book, it just shows what they think about it.”

Cedric The Little Sloth With A Big Dream by Rebekah and Jamie Vardy, illustrated by Kayt Bochenski, is published in paperback by Little Brother Books, priced £7.99. Available now.