Kitchen kit: 10 ways to lift the heart of the home

Whether you’re a creative cook or have a soft spot for Uber Eats, no matter which way you look at it, your kitchen is probably the space serving the most purpose right now.

And with dining-in, or a quick kitchen disco, the only way to get the party started these days, you really don’t need an excuse to elevate the busiest room in the house with some lovely new kit.

Here’s 10 ways to give your kitchen a mini makeover and maximise mealtimes…

1. Russell Hobbs Structure White Kettle, £49.99; Structure White 2 Slice Toaster, £49.99 and Structure White 4 Slice Toaster, £59.99, Russell Hobbs

Chances are your kettle’s clocked more brews lately than the busiest teashop in the land. Your next mug of builder’s is going to taste that much nicer when you flick the switch of this glossy white model from Russell Hobbs. With ‘rapid boil’ zone markers and capacity to boil one cup in 45 seconds (saving energy), the matching toaster with ‘lift and look’ feature means faultless golden slices at a glance.

2. KitchenAid Steel Core Enamel Casserole, Red, from £130-£140, John Lewis

Casseroles, chilli con carne, curry… this flame-red casserole dish offers as much feelgood factor as the comfort food you’ll be lovingly spooning out of it.

3. Italian Chef Set, £21.50, Brabantia

Whether you’re serving pasta, slicing pizza or grating a chunk of Parmigiano Reggiano, this trio will put the buono! into your next bolognese or margherita.

4. Bronx Kitchen Wall Unit, £75; Bronx Bread Bin, £26; Bronx 12 Piece Dinner Set, £48, and Set of 3 Bronx Storage Jars, £27 (other items from a selection), Next

A great way to gain more space, this industrial-inspired wall unit can be stacked with dinnerware and those all-important indoor herbs. We love the co-ordinating bread bin and storage jars too.

5. George Foreman 28000 Smokeless Electric Grill, 1500 W, Stainless Steel, £96.21, Amazon

It’s the cooking conundrum anyone with a small kitchen, or limited ventilation, knows only too well – how to grill delicious kebabs or chicken thighs without having to live with the lingering smoke and smells. George Foreman’s electric grill now eliminates up to 87% of smoke, accommodates a wide variety of foods in record time, with dishwasher safe removeable grill plates too. Job done.

6. Kilner Universal Storage Jars, from £8, Amazon or Kilnerjar.co.uk

Kilner’s iconic storage jars are made from 100% recyclable glass that doesn’t absorb odours or flavours, so they can be used over and over again for a myriad of items, including dry and fresh food. Plus they’re neat and tidy and you can clearly see what’s inside.

7. Mayflower Ceramic Non-Stick Frying Pan, from £28 (was £35); Mayflower Ceramic Non-Stick Milkpan with 2 Spouts, £37, Greenpan

Suitable for all hob types, these lovely ceramic pans hint at ‘cottagecore’ and foraging for home-grown veggies.

8. Bo Touch Bin 36L – Pine Green, £179, Brabantia

The Bentley of waste bins, this space efficient, non-slip model, with silent opening and closing system, will handle all your rubbish – with the added bonus of PerfectFit Bo waste bags and Brabantia Perfume Your Bin Capsules to reduce nasty smells, so it’s ‘pine’ fresh too.

9. BAKTRADITION Baking Kit 1, £18.25, IKEA

If you’re a jenny-come-lately to the great British baking trend (or running short on a few implements), Ikea’s new baking kit will have you – and the kids – whipping up sweet treats and Victoria sponges in no time, especially with Mother’s Day around the corner.

10. Mary Berry Signature Collection 16 Piece Dinner Set, £125; Set of 16 Cutlery Set, £50, and Set of 4 Red Wine Glasses, £40 (other items from a selection), Next

With her fingers in many pies, Mary Berry’s Signature Collection dinner set retains her keen eye for detail with its beaded edge. And who wouldn’t want the queen of cooking’s tableware for entertaining, tablescaping and creating memorable moments at home?