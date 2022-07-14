Kitchen kit: 11 ways to serve up some sunshine

With summer in full swing, chances are a helping hand in the kitchen would be a welcome addition – namely a new piece of kitchen kit.

Whether it’s cool chinaware, cookware, or a funky accessory to jazz up a shelf or entertaining space, these best buys will bring the sunny vibes…

1. Brabantia Dish Brush with Suction Cap Holder – Jade Green, £9.50; Sink Organiser – Jade Green, £14.95; Food Waste Caddy – Jade Green, £22.95, and Compact Dish Drying Rack – Dark Grey, £39.95, Brabantia

(Brabantia/PA)

Want to avoid kitchen sink dramas? Investing in some slick sinkware just makes sense – especially when it’s stylishly cool and clinical like this super range.

2. ProCook Melamine Leaf Design Dinner Set, 12 Piece – 4 settings, £29.99, ProCook

(ProCook/PA)

With its botanical leaf design and soothing sage and mint colourway, this trendy tableware is made for easy veggie recipes and lazy salad days.

3. Cuisinart Iced Dessert Maker, £140, Cuisinart

(Cuisinart/PA)

Fun for all the family, think delicious home-made ice cream just the way you like it – lower sugar, vegan, dairy-free? – with this chic iced dessert maker, not to mention sensational sorbet and frozen yoghurt. It comes with a frozen fruit paddle to blend those chilled summer smoothies too.

4. Livarno Home Party Table with Ice Bucket, £49.99, Lidl stores

(Lidl/PA)

Chances are you’ll be ferrying lots of stuff outdoors to make the most of the heatwave – and what could be better than an ice bucket that doubles as a table? Lightweight and sturdy, this’ll keep those beers and soft drinks icy cold, whether you’re entertaining guests or chilling out solo.

5. Audley Storage Jars – glass and bamboo – from £12- £30 (other items from a selection), Garden Trading

(Garden Trading/PA)

Clear glass storage jars are a godsend for kitchen storage. No need for fumbling around looking for the rice or pasta, or not realising when stocks are running low – and this bamboo-lid range comes in various shapes and sizes.

6. Herb Keeper – Set of 3, £32 (was £36), A Place For Everything

(A Place For Everything/PA)

With the promise of prolonging the life of fresh herbs for up to three weeks, wave goodbye to wilted leaves with this perky pod.

7. ProCook Cast Iron Square Griddle – 24cm, Graduated Red, £44, ProCook

(ProCook/PA)

This racy red pan is suitable for indoor and outdoor use, on all hobs, and oven-safe to 260C, plus its long handle is ideal for when you’re flaming, tossing and turning. Geared towards global cuisine and myriad recipes, it’s made from cast iron with enamel coating inside and out, so easy to clean to boot.

8. Set of 4 Ferocious Tiger Dinner Plates, £30, Joe Browns

(Joe Browns/PA)

When you want to pimp up your Peking duck or put the bite into a red curry, these roar-some dinner plates work just as well with a takeaway as a homemade salad. Eye-catching and timeless.

9. LOVELLO KitchenCraft Retro 5-Piece Stainless Steel Knife Set and Knife Block – Midnight Black, £54.80, Amazon

(KitchenCraft/PA)

Marrying function with flair – and a real space-saver in compact kitchens – this retro knife block boasts six slick stainless steel knives to slice, chop and sharpen your cutting skills.

10. Sophie Allport Cocktails Adult Apron, £24; Cocktails Tea Towel – Set of 2, £19.50; Cocktails Double Oven Glove, £24, and Cocktails Mug, from £13.50, Sophie Allport

(Sophie Allport/PA)

As the old adage goes, it’s happy hour somewhere. And for a little pick-me-up before plating up teatime sarnies or stirring summer mocktails and cocktails, this cute range, with its pretty pastel hues, is right on cue.

11. Personalised Wooden Family Cheeseboard, £26, Sunday’s Daughter

(Sunday’s Daughter/PA)

How to add even more cheer to a cheese and wine night or garden party? With a personalised cheeseboard, of course. This one’s made from bamboo, with a choice of circle or platter design – it’d make a fab gift too.