Love Island is back: 7 things you’ll only know if you’re a Love Island addict

After a year’s hiatus, Love Island is finally returning to our screens (ITV2, 9pm, June 28).

The love-it-or-hate-it reality show, now in its seventh season, will see Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling return to Majorca with a fresh set of singletons all looking for love.

From shock re-couplings to explosive fire pit gatherings, there’s something about Love Island’s magical TV formula that keeps us hooked every night of the summer.

Here are some things you’ll know if you’re already excited about watching the antics unfold…

1. You cancel all your plans

Social distancing restrictions are easing, but you’re more than happy to cancel all of your plans for the next eight weeks while you get far too invested in the villa politics. You could be doing something productive with your life, but seeing as your holiday abroad is currently on hold, you reckon this is the closest you’re going to get to an actual summer romance.

2. You follow everyone in the villa on Instagram

Not content with spending your evenings glued to the TV, you’ve already updated your social feeds with this year’s batch of contestants, and you’ve made your mind up about who you’d pair up with, given the choice.

3. You’ve started up the group chat again

The show hasn’t even started yet but your WhatsApp is constantly pinging with the latest Love Island news. Your fellow trash TV addicts have all assembled virtually, ready for a lengthy debrief after each episode ends.

4. You’re still rooting for couples from seasons past

Tommy and Molly-Mae are your couple goals – you knew it was true love from the moment they met in the hot tub. You’re gutted that Maura and Chris didn’t work out in the real world, but you’ve still got high hopes that Molly and Callum will stand the test of time.

5. You use all the Love Island lingo

Whether you’re getting the ‘ick’ about your Hinge date, you’re planning to ‘mug off’ your weeknight gym plans or you simply scream, ‘I’ve got a text’ every time your phone pings, you’ve secretly become an expert on Love Island slang.

6. Twitter becomes your favourite place

After finishing the show, you always whip out your phone and spend another hour giggling to yourself as you scroll through memes on Twitter. The Love Island social media takeover is back, and we couldn’t be happier.

7. Saturday becomes the worst day of the week

You used to look forward to the weekends, but now they’re the very worst. You’d think six nights of villa antics would be enough, but an evening without Love Island is simply rotten.