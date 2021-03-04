Lucky for Mum! 13 ways to make your Mother’s Day a special one

We’ve been nesting and focusing on our world of interiors like never before, but there’s always a little something out there to make it that much lovelier.

A little flourish here, a heartening homeware there, a darling deco we didn’t even know we needed…

If you’re on the hunt for just this sort of gift for Mother’s Day - March 14th - here are some stylish and clever ideas to bring a smile to her face, and brighten up their space…

1. The Interior Design Handbook Hardcover by Frida Ramstedt, £16, Amazon

The Interior Design Handbook digi

Winner of the Elle Decoration award for the ‘Best Design Blog’, Frida Ramstedt’s useful and easy approach to interior design has won her some 176k followers on Instagram. If your mum loves Scandi style and putting her penchant for design into practice, this is the book for her.

2. Squiggly And Bolt Pillar Handmade Vegan Soy Candles by Ajouter Store, £19.99, Notonthehighstreet

Squiggly And Bolt Pillar Handmade Vegan Soy Candles 19.99 digi

Colourful, squiggly candles are a thing, and a firm favourite in statement shelfies, topsy-turvy tablescaping and fun colour schemes.

3. Personalised Natural Cushion – Prosecco Drinking Spot, £19.99, Getting Personal

gettingpersonal_964131 digi

A playful cushion will spark up Happy Mother’s Day wishes, especially when you pop the cork on her favourite celebratory fizz too.

4. Deco Diamond Green Wallpaper, from £20 per roll (was £25), Graham & Brown

Graham & Browm, Deco Diamond Green, £25 per roll digi

Green is the colour of creativity and if her dressing room, bedroom or home office could do with a spring refresh, a feature wall in a 1930s style diamond pattern will give plenty of scope to add her own twist – from vintage finds, to her growing collection of trailing house plants.

5. Limited Edition Signed Charity Print Run of 250, British Wildflowers Art Print, from £30, Wild Flower Illustration Company

British Wildflowers Art Print (Can Be Personalised For Mother’s digi

Wild flowers have been a favourite for years, but with so many more of us finding inspiration in the great outdoors right now, this watercolour print brings their natural beauty home. Plus 10% of profits from sales will be donated to Plantlife’s Making Meadows Appeal.

6. Classic Collection Fine Bone China Tableware – Gilded Full Border Plates, from £30.50-£49.50, Xavier China

Gilded Full Border pudding plate – digi

Chances are, she may not have treated herself to some tip-top tableware for a while. After all, a dinner service is a lovely thing to receive, but a luxury we can’t all afford. The joy of this collection is you can tailor each piece to suit your mum’s lifestyle, whether she’s single or entertaining a family of four.

7. Ceramic Brick Vases, from £34 each, Graham & Green

Ceramic Brick Vases from Graham and Green digi

Another thing we’ve been finding pleasure in during lockdown is filling the house with bunches of flowers. Loads of them. A colourful brick vase will set off those blooms beautifully.

8. Personalized Set of Two Cocktail Glasses in a Box, by The Forest & Co, £44, Notonthehighstreet

Personalised Set Of Two Cocktail Glasses In A Box 44 digi

Easy on the eye, vintage style cocktail glasses will make everything look and taste better. Especially when you rustle up a French 75 (gin and champagne) and inscribe a witty reference to her favourite tipple on the brass plaque.

9. Turquoise Jewel Leopard Bookends, £49, Audenza

Turquoise Jewel Leopard Bookends digi

Even if your mum doesn’t have an enviable collection of tomes, these glamorous leopard bookends will look just as dazzling either side of a decorative accessory, or collection of perfume bottles on a dressing table.

10. Bracken Wall Mounted Candle Holder in Natural Wood, £52, Pooky

Pooky Bracken Candle Holder digi

Cited as the regal cousin of cottagecore, regencycore and the Bridgerton effect has stirred our interest in Regency style – and a wall sconce is the easiest way to introduce some suitably ‘stately’ decorative elements.

11. Textured Ceramic Electronic Diffuser, £75, The White Company

EDDBE_SP21_NA_E_D696 digi

Scent surround in minutes with the touch of a button. This chic ceramic diffuser comes with a choice of three time settings, so she can choose how long her favourite scent is released into the atmosphere. Match it with Geranium Leaf Fragrance Oil or Lyme & Bay (£10 each) for an instant pick-me-up.

12. JAM Bookshelf Speaker & Stream Turntable Bundle – Wood, £134.99 (was £179.98), Jam Audio

HXP400WD_Lifestyle_02 digi

Turntables are trending big time, and this Bluetooth speaker and turntable is the perfect solution for vinyl-loving mums who’ve been neglecting their record collection, and can’t wait to listen to their favourite LPs again. Simple to set up, good-looking and great sound for the price.

13. Velvet Pouffes, from £195, Graham and Green

Velvet Pouffes from Graham and Green 195 High Res digi

If she ever needed an excuse to put her feet up, let it be on one of these sumptuous velvet pouffes. With firm support, these square bundles of joy can also be used to bookend the side of a sofa, and styled with a glamorous drinks tray, glossy magazines or a cashmere throw. Just fab.