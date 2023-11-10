Made In Chelsea’s Mark-Francis Vandelli: How to spot hidden treasures and bargains when shopping for antiques

Reality TV star Mark-Francis Vandelli says his parents’ love of antiques became his obsession – and he’s fascinated to see the younger generation embracing vintage items.

Vandelli shot to fame on Made In Chelsea and is also an ambassador for auction house Christie’s.

Now, he’s teamed up with Google to help people find hidden treasures in their local second-hand shops, flea markets, cellars and car boot sales using the app Google Lens.

His own interest in antiques blossomed from a young age, when Vandelli would accompany his parents to auction houses.

“I’d watch them as they examined Italian old masters, disassembled French commodes and analysed antique jewellery. Their passion came to be my obsession and the thirst to look, learn and collect became unquenchable.”

Eagle-eyed antiques hunters may sometimes spot treasures that have been overlooked.

Vandelli suggests looking closely for signatures, adding: “It’s not uncommon for vendors to be unaware of the signature under a piece or to misattribute it entirely. Always examine things carefully, especially if you recognise the design.”

Spend as much time as you can in the auction houses: the more you see and handle, the more you come to appreciate quality and the easier it becomes to determine between real and fake

Disappointments can happen, too. Vandelli adds: “Sadly so many sales today are online-only, photographs can be deceptive and descriptions poor.”

He suggests trying to view items in person: “And if you really can’t, ask for a detailed condition report and lots of supplementary images. The other thing to do is check using Google Lens. The nifty app allows you to see where else an item is listed, how valuable it may be, and show you comparisons of condition.”

For those getting started in the world of buying and selling antiques, Vandelli suggests opting for the pieces you love.

Then it’s time to do your research he says, adding: “But what’s truly fundamental is to look! Spend as much time as you can in the auction houses: the more you see and handle, the more you come to appreciate quality and the easier it becomes to determine between real and fake.”

Those on a more limited budget can still have a go.

“Honestly, eBay can be fantastic for certain things, as can the saleroom” says Vandelli.

“If you have time, antique markets are always a great way to spend the day, but don’t be fooled: you can get some fantastic deals in the big auction houses, too.”

Budding dealers should also understand what’s hot right now.

Google Trends research indicates that brass items, such as antique taps and radiator valves, have been popular searches.

With trends coming and going, it’s also worth considering the items that could be snapped up at a bargain price now that may rise in value in future.

Vandelli says some “fantastic pieces” of antique furniture have been “selling for a tenth of what they were achieving in the early 2000s. As we know, these fashions are circular and I have no doubt there will be renewed interest before too long.”

Searches for antique wall clocks have also been rising, according to Google.

Vandelli also feels it’s “fascinating to see” younger generations’ interest in antique and vintage items.

“A great number are buying antique and vintage in order to feel in touch with a community that appreciates artisanry and champions sustainability,” he says. “Others want to feel they’re investing in something unique and collectable.”