Michelle Obama has been knitting halter tops and we want one

Some of us became obsessed with baking, others picked up painting; but for former First Lady Michelle Obama, the hobby she’s really got into over the past year is knitting. Seriously.

She told Gayle King on CBS This Morning: “I like creating something out of nothing.” She also mentions knitting in her 2018 autobiography, Becoming, and now has “plenty of time” to dedicate to it. So far, she’s made her husband Barack a crew neck sweater, and halter tops for daughters Sasha and Malia, “That they love,” she said.

The Obama family

Keen to join the yarn club? There are more benefits than just creating your own personal supply of halter tops…

1. It can feel therapeutic

There’s something powerful about switching off the buzzing of your brain and concentrating solely on what’s in front of you: strands of wool. If you’ve been feeling a bit anxious recently, this could be a good way to rise above the stresses of day-to-day life, and focus all your energy on those needles. And who knows – you might come out of a knitting session feeling relaxed, recharged, and ready to go on with your day.

2. You can show off your creativity

Not all of us have jobs where we can flex our creative muscles, so picking up a hobby like knitting is an opportunity to use your imagination and get a bit crafty. A form of personal expression, it could help you get to know yourself a little better.

3. It doesn’t matter if you mess up

One of the brilliant things about knitting is how low stakes it is. Yes, you might get frustrated if you drop a few stitches or just can’t quite nail purling yet – but it doesn’t matter. You can undo everything you’ve knitted so far, start again, and you’ll be a pro in no time.

4. You can make some great gifts

Why buy a loved one a scarf for their birthday when you can make it yourself? Not only will it save you money (all you have to do is buy the wool), but it will make for a much more meaningful present.

5. It’s a conversation starter

Let’s face it: we’re all out of practice when it comes to small talk. Knitting is a great conversation opener; much better than reeling off every series you’ve watched on Netflix over the past few months.