‘Mind-blowing’: How former boxing champ Johnny Nelson finally found relief from chronic back pain

Being an elite sportsperson can really take its toll on your body over the years, as former world champion boxer Johnny Nelson knows only too well.

Nelson, who was WBO world cruiserweight champion from 1999 to 2005, put his body through so much during his professional career that he was left in constant pain from back and shoulder problems – and facing the prospect of surgery to help relieve the issue.

“After years of doing professional sport and the wear and tear it puts on your body, my body started to suffer the effects – my back, hands and shoulders. It got to the point where I’d need an operation on my back,” says Sheffield-born Nelson, 54.

“As we get older, we don’t engage our core, and it was even worse for me because I’d been pushing my body for most of my life,” he adds. “I was at the stage where I couldn’t even tie my shoelaces because it was so hard bending down – I had shoehorns in every room because I couldn’t bend down easily. Sitting down and standing up was a chore, even touching my knees was hard. I knew I was in a bad state and at operation level.”

Although Nelson retired from boxing at age 39 following injury, he’d been enduring back problems for years while he was still fighting, and having painkilling injections so he could continue with the sport he loves. Despite these issues, he became the longest reigning world cruiserweight champion ever, defending his WBO title against 13 different fighters. But behind the scenes there was a lot going on.

Johnny Nelson in action against Alexander Vasiliev in 2001

“I kept going back and forth to the doctor, and I’d had injections put in my back and I had a nerve fused – I was doing this for probably the last five years of my boxing career,” Nelson recalls. “I had problems with L3 and L4 of my spine, so I know about back maintenance.

“Maybe because I’d not had the injections in my back since I retired, it’d got worse, and the doctors said the next stage was replacing the discs with titanium. There was nothing more they could do – I’d had enough local anaesthetic painkilling injections in my back. When I used to box, they’d put needles in my spine and try and fuse the nerve, because the nerve was getting trapped between my spine.

“I’ve had this for longer than most people, probably from in my 20s – my mates used to laugh because it sounded like a right chorus when I was getting up out of a chair,” he adds. “I couldn’t stand up for too long because my back started to ache, so I had to lean on one side of my hip.”

Nelson, who now works as a Sky Sports pundit, tried several different physiotherapists and acupuncture, but was still in pain and thought his last remaining option was surgery. Then, a few years ago, friends at the Sheffield gym where he trains told him about molecular biophysical stimulation therapy (MBST), a non-invasive magnetic resonance therapy that promises to help restore and rejuvenate cells, aiming to repair and regrow damaged and degenerated cartilage, bone, ligament, tendon and muscle cells.

“When they told me about the benefits of MBST, I thought it couldn’t be true, because I’d never heard of it and I’d done everything to keep myself in good condition for my sport,” says Nelson. “I was told about the amazing things it can do for arthritis, cartilage and cell regeneration, and if I’m honest I thought this was rubbish. So I tried it, and for nine sessions, an hour a day, I lay fully dressed on a hospital bed, while the magnetic therapy of this bed did its thing.

“I got to about the sixth session and I just got off the bed without thinking about it, and I thought it was a placebo effect. But it wasn’t, and for me the results were absolutely mind-blowing,” Nelson adds. “I’ve had it on my shoulders, hands and lower back, and honestly it’s made such a massive difference, to the point where I can easily touch my toes now, put my shoes on without thinking about it, sit up, sit down, and get out of bed without thinking twice.

“If you’re able-bodied and you don’t suffer from these aches and pains, it’ll not mean much to you, but anyone who suffers from back pain will understand what I’m saying. I feel like I did before I had back pain now. It’s made a massive difference.”

Since retiring from boxing, the father-of-three has tried to maintain a good level of fitness – although his back problems made it tough. “Since stopping boxing and before I had the MBST, it was getting to the point where I couldn’t train as much because of the aches and pains. I had the MBST just before lockdown last year, and since it’s kicked in, it’s like I’m going mad because I can do everything again,” he says now.

“I keep forgetting how bad it was – getting in and out of a car, simple things like sitting on the toilet. So many people will understand what I’m saying – the improvement blew my mind.

“I now train five-and-a-half days a week; I do weights three times a week and cardio three times a week as well. I go to the gym, and I’ll jump on my bike and do 30k. I’m not as springy as I was at 24, but at 54, I’m more than happy I can still do these things comfortably.”

Alongside his TV work, Nelson finds the time to train children in boxing too – like his own renowned trainer Brendan Ingle used to do with him. And while he no longer needs to stick to the regimented diet he followed as a pro boxer, he’s still quite mindful about what he eats – but isn’t averse to the odd treat either.

“When you can’t train because you’re in pain, you don’t watch your diet as much,” he admits, “but now, because I can work-out, I make sure I have about 2,500 calories a day, and that I’m eating correctly and getting enough protein and carbs. It’s not the specific regime I had when I boxed, I just eat sensibly. I can still have a curry and fish and chips, but I’ll compensate for it – I just make sure I try and eat within my calorie limit,” says Nelson.

“My fitness levels have gone up, my weight’s come down, and I’m in the condition I want to be in.”

