Molly-Mae Hague, Tommy Fury and some of the most romantic celebrity engagements

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury are engaged after meeting each other on the fifth season of Love Island and having their first child in January.

The social media influencer and professional fighter shared a black-and-white video of their romantic proposal on Instagram, with The Vow by Irish singer RuthAnne Cunningham as the soundtrack and the caption “Forever. 23/07/23”.

Hague is seen arriving at a mountainous location wearing a white jumpsuit, where Fury is wearing a black suit and white shirt and holding daughter Bambi, before he gets down on one knee to propose.

People will never get tired of hearing about romantic celebrity engagements, so here are a few to reflect on.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

Reality star Kardashian and drummer Barker got engaged in October 2021 at the Rosewood Miramar Beach — a longtime celebrity favourite luxury hotel in Montecito — surrounded by a huge floral display of red roses and pillar candles, with the sunset and ocean as the backdrop.

Kourtney Kardashian shared the proposal with her followers on Instagram and wrote: “Forever @travisbarker”.

According to E! News, a source revealed that the Poosh founder “had no idea” that the Blink-182 drummer would be proposing that day. “They had just got back from NYC and decided to do a day trip to Montecito. Kourtney thought it was going to be a casual day, as they always go to Rosewood, and she was totally thrown off,” the source said.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex

Harr proposed to Meghan in November, 2017 — a year and a half after meeting — with a three-stone engagement ring that included diamonds from Diana, Princess of Wales’ collection.

It happened at the home they then shared in the UK, Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace, on a standard cosy night. While the couple were roasting a chicken for dinner, Harry got on one knee.

In an interview with the BBC, Meghan described it as “just an amazing surprise. It was so sweet and natural and very romantic.”

She went on to say: “As a matter of fact I could barely let you finish proposing, I said – can I say yes now?”

Ciara and Russell Wilson

Following Paris Fashion Week, NFL star Russell Wilson planned a mystery destination holiday for American singer-songwriter Ciara in 2016.

Playing a game of “travel roulette”, where the quarterback shared 30 possible destinations with his now-wife to guess from, they eventually arrived at the exclusive resort North Island in Seychelles, where he surprised Ciara by getting down on one knee at the private Honeymoon Beach and asked her to marry him.

Eva Longoria and Jose Antonio Baston

Desperate Housewives star Eva Longoria got engaged to Jose Antonio Baston in December 2015.

He proposed to Longoria during a trip to Dubai for the Global Gift Gala at the Dubai International Film Festival.

After the Mexican businessman presented her with a ruby and diamond-encrusted engagement ring, the Devious Maids producer shared the news on Instagram with a photo of the couple kissing. She captioned it with: “Ummmm so this happened… #Engaged #Dubai #Happiness.”

But the proposal didn’t stop there, they later staged a second proposal during a romantic trip to India, with Baston getting down on one knee for the second time in front of the Taj Mahal in Agra.