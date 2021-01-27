The most adorable celebrity pets to know, from Taylor Swift’s cats to Justin Bieber’s dog

Just like the rest of us, Hollywood’s A-listers are pretty obsessed with their pets, especially when it comes to sharing them on social media.

From pampered pooches to adorable kittens, some of these Instagram-famous animals live just as glamorously as their owners.

Here, we take a look at some of social media’s best-loved celebrity pets.

1. Mark Wahlberg’s Pomeranian Champ

TODO: define component type factbox

With over 84,000 followers, Mark Wahlberg’s Pomeranian called Champ has amassed a loyal following on Instagram.

The 49-year-old actor’s pup is known for his cheeky smile and enviable array of designer harnesses.

And the pint-sized dog is a natural poser too – he’s even been featured in a photoshoot for Men’s Health magazine alongside his famous dad.

2. Taylor Swift’s cats

TODO: define component type factbox

Taylor Swift’s love for cats is no secret. The pop star owns three in total – two Scottish folds named Meredith Grey and Olivia Benson, and a ragdoll called Benjamin Button.

As well as regularly featuring on her Instagram feed, the trio of sweet cats have also made cameos in some of the singer’s biggest music videos.

Indeed, Swift first met Benjamin on the set of her music video for ME!. She reportedly fell in love with the tiny kitten the moment she saw him and decided to adopt him.

3. Paris Hilton’s dogs

TODO: define component type factbox

Paris is known to have a whole array of animal companions including bunnies, dogs, pigs, cats, and donkeys.

Her pet dogs are her pride and joy and they even have their own Instagram account @hiltonpets, which documents their enviably lavish lives.

As well as owning ridiculously blinging designer wardrobes, her pups also have their own purpose-built doggie mansion to chill in.

4. Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes’ dog Tarzan

TODO: define component type factbox

Lovebirds Cabello and Mendes took their relationship to the next stage in 2020 by adopting adorable golden retriever puppy Tarzan.

Dubbing him the ‘new member of their pack’, Cabello introduced the puppy in a sweet Instagram post which showed Senorita singer Shawn Mendes cuddling the dog in a tartan blanket.

5. Ed Sheeran’s cats Calippo and Dorito

TODO: define component type factbox

Singer Ed Sheeran is the proud parent two cats called Calippo and Dorito. With names like that, we’re sure these cats have quite the personality.

The singer has even made an Instagram account for his two furry friends (@thewibbles), which he shares with his wife Cherry Seaborn.

6. Lady Gaga’s bulldog Miss Asia

TODO: define component type factbox

Lady Gaga’s sassy pet puppy, Miss Asia, provides off-the-charts amount of delight. With her huge, bug eyes and doting expression, the fabulous pet is a must-follow for fans of bulldogs.

Lady Gaga also owns three other dogs of the same breed, and regularly shares pics of her whole canine brood on Miss Asia’s Instagram account (@missasiaxoxo).

7. The Biebers’ dog Oscar

TODO: define component type factbox

Newlyweds Justin Bieber and Hayley Baldwin adopted Oscar back in 2018 and he’s been a regular star of their Instagram posts since.

While we’re not 100% sure what breed Oscar is, some fans speculated that he is a Maltese Yorkie after Bieber introduced him on his Instagram account and called the pup his ‘dogson’.

8. Kylie Jenner’s Italian greyhounds Norman and Bambi

TODO: define component type factbox

Business mogul Jenner is currently rumoured to have eight dogs in total, including five Italian greyhounds – Norman, Bambi, Ross, Harley and Sophia – as well as Wesley, a chihuahua-dachshund mix.

Norman and Bambi are arguably her most famous pets, as they share their own Instagram account (@normieandbambijenner) with a whopping 378,000 followers.