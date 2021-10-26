Netflix’s Colin in Black and White explores the life and times of activist Colin Kaepernick

When American footballer Colin Kaepernick took the knee for the first time on September 1, 2016, his actions divided a nation – seen as a symbol of defiance by some and utter contempt by others. It was also a decision that ultimately left the renowned San Francisco 49ers quarterback without a contract going into the 2017 NFL season.

The act of kneeling during the US national anthem in a bid to highlight racial injustice, fundamentally changed the world’s approach to peaceful protest. Five years on – and following the murder of George Floyd – Kaepernick’s gesture has come to transcend sport.

Describing racism as “bigger than football” in an interview with NFL media following the initial protests, Kaepernick, 33, said at the time “it would be selfish on my part to look the other way”. And look away he didn’t. Despite overwhelming pressure to back down and with his actions persistently denounced by high ranking individuals, including former president Donald Trump, the footballer-turned-civil rights activist continues to raise awareness of racial injustice including via a new series.

Netflix Original series Colin in Black & White, sees Kaepernick’s life transferred to the small screen with the help of filmmaker Ava DuVernay. A coming-of-age project blending dramatised sequences of a young Colin with on-screen narration from Kaepernick himself, it depicts the trials and tribulations faced by the star during his pivotal high school years – all with an unexpected dash of humour.

James Michael (Netflix/PA)

Having met Kaepernick at a Time 100 event in 2018, DuVernay says the pair initially “exchanged information, as people do at these Hollywood events”. With a subsequent phone call from Kaepernick leading to a meeting in LA, she says she very quickly realised he was “not just telling another story of a celebrity childhood”. “He said he was interested in telling this story,” says DuVernay, 49, “so I said, ‘Well, what’s so interesting about it?'”, and then he started telling me and I was like, “That’s crazy”.

Discussing her desire to “reconceive or just further push the forum forward” when it comes to filmmaking, DuVernay says the project allowed her to discuss “issues of culture and class, race and otherings and privilege” in a way that arguably hadn’t been tackled before. Combining hard-hitting statistics that illustrate both conscious and unconscious racial bias with the story of Kaepernick’s upbringing as an adopted black child with two white parents, the tale is quite literally one of contrasts.

Stepping into the giant shoes of a young Colin Kaepernick, actor Jaden Michael describes the opportunity as a “once in a lifetime experience”. “It’s not often you get to play the role of a living legend and have the living legend supervise your role,” says Michael, 18, with a smile.

With Kaepernick’s sporting talents extending beyond the confines of the football field, the series captures the teenager at a crossroads, as he continues to excel on the baseball pitch. For Michael, it meant mastering the art of batting alongside honing his throw in order to emulate the skills of a man considered by many to be an international hero. Recounting his attempts to learn baseball, American football and basketball ahead of filming, Michael describes how the coaches would regularly tape his practices and “send them to Colin” to review.

Colin Kaepernick (Netflix/PA)

“He wasn’t on the floor and telling me ‘no drop and give me 10’, but it was definitely hands on,” says Michael with a laugh, adding that the biggest challenge was physically keeping the American football aspects “authentic” so as to “not disappoint real football players”. “I’d never played organised sports before, so I think that helped me a little bit… if I had a bit of an ego about it and then he’s like, ‘No, you look terrible’, I’d probably be heartbroken.”

With Mary-Louise Parker (Weeds) and Nick Offerman (Parks and Recreation) stepping into the roles of Colin’s parents Teresa and Rick Kaepernick, the star-studded cast are quick to confirm the draw of such a project. “[Kaepernick’s] story to me is really, really poignant right now. To me, it’s kind of astonishing that anyone could find fault with his gesture,” says Parker. “So many people spoke about patriotism and things like that, but his gesture, if you do believe in the Constitution, if you do believe in the impetus for the American Revolution, if you do believe in the flag, you should believe in his right to make that gesture and it was done respectfully. It was done consciously – and I admired it.”

Describing the US National Anthem, The Star-Spangled Banner, as “not a great song” with “not great lyrics” – quickly noting “I’m gonna get fried for that”, Parker says the “repetitive” nature of the track is redeemed by a “great last line”. “No one epitomises the last words of the national anthem more than Colin Kaepernick. No one,” says Parker, referencing the lyrics “the land of the free and the home of the brave”.

As for what the cast hope viewers take from the hard-hitting yet highly entertaining project, Michael believes the series is set to cater to two distinctly different groups. “There’s the audience that needs to be informed and there’s the audience that needs to feel reassured,” says Michael. “There are a lot of young people of colour who have similar doubts, or not dissimilar doubts about themselves because of how society portrays them or how society provides them with conflict. And I think there’s another group of people who are unaware of these trials and I hope this show offers them a sense of clarity.”

DuVernay says she hopes the project will be the first of many to shine a light on untold stories worthy of mainstream attention. “If people gain instruction, great, but the real thing is to just share and centre a story of a life that is usually on the margins,” says DuVernay. “Young black people, young brown people, women, folks who feel like they’re not the dominant culture, and to tell stories around that.”

Colin in Black & White is available to stream on Netflix from October 29