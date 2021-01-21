Nursery style: 10 top picks for natty newborns

The sweetest room in the house for sure, decorating your baby’s nursery requires a masterful mix of things for your eagerly awaited bundle of joy – and you.

After all, baby’s first bedroom is going to be the hardest working room in the house. Well, it will feel that way for the first few months, at least!

With so many late night feeds and rock-a-bye baby lullabies to look forward to, comfort and practicality are both going to come into play – along with pampering and bonding, and not to mention all those adorable cuddles.

Here’s what’s on our stylish sprog spec for kitting our a new nursery…

1. Vox Vintage 3 Piece Cot Bed Nursery Set in a Choice of Oak or 5 Pastel Colours (Yellow shown), £1,095, Cuckooland

If you’re splashing out on new nursery furniture, you’ll want to get your money’s worth. This cot converts into a junior bed for when they grow bigger, with a matching tall chest of drawers and smaller chest, plus the option to add a changing table. That’s nappies, onesies and blankets sorted – and come the day, kiddies’ clothing and school uniform.

2. Disney Store My First Mickey 2021 Small Soft Toy, £15, Shop Disney

Bang up to date, every new babe needs the world’s most famous mouse in their collection of cuddly toys.

3. Dark Grey Baby And Junior Bed by Little Ella James, £950, Notonthehighstreet.com

Another cutting-edge cot, this time in fashionable grey (colour specialists Pantone have named Ultimate Grey one of their colours of the year for 2021), this one offers sweet dreams from day dot to eight years old. With a height-adjustable base and removable side panels, the grey makes a perfect neutral to work with and looks right at home with yellow, pink and baby blue.

4. 366 Rocking Chair – Velvet Collection – 366 Concept in Powder Pink, £805, Lime Lace

Yes, it’s a big investment but a nursing chair is going to be your indispensable workhorse – so mother and baby may as well rock the benefits and soothing effects of relaxing and bonding in comfort and style. Eye-catching and elegant, the fabric is treated with a water clean film so it can cope with feeds and spills.

5. Little Dutch Wooden Baby Gym – Ocean Blue, £40, Amara

Ahh, the advantages of a baby play gym are much storied. They encourage eye and hand movement while stimulating the senses, and who wouldn’t love to lie down and watch these marine toys swim into view? Plus, it means you can steal a few precious moments for yourself.

6. Safari Baby Gift Set, £40, The White Company

Your little monkey will look adorable in this Safari sleepsuit, especially with a monkey comforter to call their own – and star-print suitcase for their favourite travel toys.

7. The Nursery Collection Patterned Carpet – Blue Stargazer, currently £19.99 per square metre (was £24.99), Carpetright

When baby starts to crawl, all eyes will be focused on the floor. This durable carpet, made from super-durable 100% polyamide will feel especially comfy for those first steps, toddling milestones and tiny tot tumbles.

8. Green Balloon Wall Light, £16.99, lights4fun

You’re never too old for a night light, and we love the idea of a party balloon to provide a warm, happy glow. Easy to hang on the wall, it takes 3 x AAA batteries (sold separately) and lights with a pull on the cord.

9. Rainbow Fabric Wall Stickers by Littleprints, £30, Notonthehighstreet

Rainbows are definitely having a moment, and their positive vibes are beneficial as well as beautifying. Especially if you have a plain white wall that could do with a little love and affection. Available in nine different colour options, eco-friendly and solvent-free, each set includes three rainbows, a cloud and choice of raindrops, hearts or stars. Magic.

10. Personalised Flopsy Pull Along Toy, £34.99, Getting Personal

With her fetching furry ears and blush pink coat, who can resist this timeless pull-along toy? From the official Peter Rabbit burrow, your little princess will adore tugging along the wooden wheels when they start to take their toys walkies.