One in 10 ‘spending beyond their means’ – try these 7 cutbacks guaranteed to save families money

Times are hard, and it’s no surprise to learn many people are spending more than they earn.

New research has found one in 10 people spend more than they have in their current account at least seven months each year, and more than half (59%) spend more than they earn at least one month a year.

The research, for website TopCashback, also revealed that while parents with children under 18 typically have just £179 left in the bank the day before payday, nearly three-quarters (73%) of people feel they don’t have their spending fully under control, with nearly half (47%) citing the rising cost of living as the cause. And around two-fifths (41%) admit they feel anxious about the cost of living on a weekly basis.

“So many people are guilty of spending above their means – let’s face it, it’s why credit cards are such big business,” says finance expert Vicky Parry, head of content at MoneyMagpie.

She says emotional spending can be a real issue, pointing out: “When we feel deprived of something, it makes us seek out that dopamine to feel good, so we online shop, and we buy things we don’t even need.”

And Rajan Lakhani, a money expert at the smart money app Plum, says: “With wage growth now beginning to exceed rising costs, households may be tempted to spend even more.” But he stresses it’s important to try to get any high interest debts down before succumbing to spending temptations, and notes there are plenty of easy ways for families to reduce their spending.

Here, Parry and Lakhani outline their tips for family cutbacks as the cost-of-living crisis continues to bite…

1. Avoid brands

Parry advises families to stop buying branded goods in the supermarket, pointing out that the mark-up can be huge. “More often than not, it’s made in the same factory as the supermarket’s own-brand product,” she says. “If you equate a brand as a stamp of good quality, then try to change this mindset – look at the taste awards and you’ll see many own-brand and cheaper products are superior.”

2. Get the kids involved with cutting energy bills

If they’re old enough to understand, talk to your kids about why it’s important to switch off lights when they leave a room, and why the heating might not be on as much when winter comes. Lakhani says: “As a dad, I’m having to constantly tell my eldest daughter to switch off the lights when she’s left the room. That helps in the short-term, but explaining to children why it’s important to do this, whether it’s the benefits for household bills or the environment, means they’re more likely to remember.”

He says smart meters also provide a fun way to bring cost-saving to life for kids, as they can see the impact of switching off lights or turning off appliances that aren’t being used. “It becomes a game for them, and you can create competitions around who’s being the most energy-efficient,” he suggests, pointing out that children’s help could make an important difference, as although energy bills have fallen, prices are still far higher than they were at the start of last year.

3. Budget

Keeping your eyes firmly on a budget is the first step towards stopping overspending, stresses Parry, who points out there are some good budgeting apps that tell you what your monthly budgets should be.

“Have lists of items you want, items you need and items that will make your life easier,” she suggests. “If you see a top in the sale, yet ‘top’ isn’t on those lists, you’re being impulsive. It’s a good way to remember what you genuinely need.”

Lakhani says it’s crucial to budget in the supermarket, and families need to “develop your special superpower” against clever in-store marketing ploys. “Have a set budget and shopping list, and ringfence how much you want to spend on groceries,” he advises.

He suggests buying groceries online can help with set budgets, because you can see how the costs are totting up as you put them in your virtual trolley. “Buying groceries online also reduces the chances of being tempted by impulse purchases and kids asking for extra things, while also being easier to find offers,” he says.

4. Childcare share

After-school clubs may be a necessity for some parents, but the cost can be crippling – Parry points out that the average fee for an after-school club is usually between £8-£15.50 per session, so five days a week for the 39 weeks of the school year can cost as much as £2,925 per child per year.

But you can cut that cost completely, she says, by getting a group of trusted parent friends together and taking it in turns to have all the children over after school for one night each a week.

5. Walk more

Although it’s often tempting to use the car for short trips like the school run, Lakhani stresses: “Walking the kids to school is not only good for your pocket, but for the planet and your health. It also gives you more face-to-face time with your children, so you have more time to know how they’re feeling and what’s going on at school.

“With petrol costs on the rise again as oil prices are increasing, this is a relatively simple way to cut your costs.”

6. Beware of hobby stacking

Hobby stacking is when kids develop a passion for a particular pastime, and then forget it and move on to another within a few weeks. “Before you go out and buy all the kit and gear for something which is essentially a phase, try and borrow it from a friend, or make do, until you’re sure this passion is a long-term investment,” Parry advises.

7. Cut nappy costs

If you’ve got a baby, nappies can cost a small fortune, but Lakhani says you can save money by buying them in bulk or having a subscription, which are often discounted. “If you’re buying in bulk,” he says, “ensure you don’t purchase too many, as you could be left with nappies that are the wrong size as your baby grows.”

In addition, compare the price of nappies at different retailers, or for an even cheaper option, use reusable nappies. Not only are they cheaper (in the long run), but they’re better for the planet too.