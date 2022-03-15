Outdoor weddings to be legalised: 7 stunning ideas for al fresco ceremonies

Outdoor weddings and civil partnerships are set to be permanently legalised in England and Wales from April.

Last summer, a temporary measure introduced due to lockdown restrictions allowed weddings to be held outdoors. Now, the rule will be made permanent at licensed venues, following a government consultation where 96% of respondents supported the move.

Justice Minister Tom Pursglove said: “A wedding is one of the most important days in a person’s life and it is right that couples should have greater choice in how they celebrate their special occasion. These reforms will allow couples to hold more personalised ceremonies and provide a welcome boost for the wedding sector.”

If you’re planning to tie the knot and haven’t yet chosen a venue, you’ll soon have a lot more options.

The weather in this part of the world isn’t as dependable as, say, the Caribbean, so you might want to opt for a summer date – and plan a backup option indoors, in case of unfavourable conditions on the day.

Going al fresco could make for an unforgettable ceremony – and here are seven brilliant ideas for saying ‘I do’ in the great outdoors…

1. In a wood

(Alamy/PA)

Picture this: dappled light peeking through the canopy, leaves carpeting the ground, fairy lights twinkling as the sun begins to set… a woodland wedding leans into the rustic chic look, and the setting can be even more beautiful in spring (when bluebells are blooming), or autumn (when forests explode with colour).

2. Next to the sea

Whether it’s right on the beach or overlooking the sea from a clifftop, a coastal ceremony provides a breathtaking backdrop for your nuptials. In the UK, many of the most picturesque beachside venues can be found in Devon and Cornwall.

3. On top of a hill

Enjoy spectacular views over the rolling countryside with a mountain or hilltop wedding. You can ferry guests up to the ceremony spot by tractor, and use hay bales for seating.

4. In a lush garden

If your wedding mood board is all about refined elegance, the manicured gardens of a stately home are the ideal place to tie the knot.

5. On a rooftop

(Alamy/PA)

A brilliant option for city ceremonies, a rooftop wedding has the benefit of sunshine (if you’re lucky) and sunset vistas, without having to worry about access to things like electricity and running water – a necessary consideration with outdoor nuptials.

6. In a vineyard

Not only do grapevine-lined fields provide a lush setting for a ceremony, but you’re well placed to stock up on wine for the reception.

7. Next to a lake

(Alamy/PA)

Whether you’re perched on a grassy verge or turning a jetty into the aisle, there’s something so peaceful and romantic about a lakeside ceremony. Plus, the happy couple can take to the water in a rowing boat to snap some adorable wedding pictures.