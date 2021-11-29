Pet presents: Cool cats and dapper dogs will love these festive delights

Let’s be honest, they’re probably your favourite member of the family, so of course your four-legged BFF deserves something special at Christmas

They’ll probably be chuffed to bits with anything you get them (well, your dog might be… cats can take a while to show their appreciation, but that’s all part of their charm). So go to town and pick something that delights you too.

Here’s our pick of this year’s purr-fect presents and barkingly good gifts for pets…

Paw & Glory Pet Portraits, from £26 (pawandglory.com)

(Paw & Glory/PA)

Upload a snap of your model moggy or mutt to Paw & Glory, choose from a range of costumes, and they’ll transform it into a work of art for a canvas, cushion, screensaver or more. The process takes five days from order to delivery.

Settle Monochrome Dog Bed, from £124 (settlebeds.com)

(Settle/PA)

For planet-loving pooches, Settle beds are made from 78% recycled fabric with 100% recycled plastic filling. Plus, covers can be replaced when worn out, without needing to throw away the whole bed. The print designs are paw-some too.

Catit Bow Tie Breakaway Collar, £4.99 (catit.co.uk)

(Catit/PA)

Who’s a smart kitty? Yours certainly will be in this sweet dicky bow collar, ideal for a touch of festive fancy. Also features break-away buckle with a gold bell and comes in a lovely little gift box.

Lily’s Kitchen Christmas Turkey & Ham Feast, £1.10, and Festive Christmas Turkey Jerky, £3 (lilyskitchen.co.uk)

(Lily’s Kitchen/PA)

All members of the household need some slap-up grub at Christmas. Award-winning ‘proper’ pet food brand Lily’s Kitchen has a range of fab festive treats, including delights like this Turkey Jerky for dogs and Turkey Feast for felines.

Merlin Leather Lead, £50 (merlindogs.com)

(Merlin/PA)

Designed with sustainability in mind, these smart leather leads are hand-crafted in Northamptonshire (the original home of the British leather trade) with a sophisticated Old English brass finish. Available in navy, ivy green and maroon, one for classically cool canines.

Man’s Best Friend Dog Ball Launcher, £13.99 (from £19.99) (iwantoneofthose.com)

(Iwantoneofthose.com/PA)

One for high-energy hounds, this ball-launcher effortlessly shoots balls up to 30-metres away. They’ll be the envy of the park…

Tails Christmas Curiosities Box, £30 (tails.com)

(Tails/PA)

A stroke of genius, this fun gift box from Tails features a variety of foodie treats along with a toy and cracker.

Dog Towelling Bath Robe, from £15 (tielleloveluxury.co.uk)

(Tielleloveluxury.co.uk/PA)

If self-care Sundays are all about snuggling up with the pooch, why not let them enjoy some extra comfort too, with a swish bath robe of their own from Tielle Love Luxury?

Kimpton Fitzroy London’s ‘Kimpton Pet-Kation’ hotel package, from £309 per night based on two adults and one pet (kimptonfitzroylondon.com)

(Photobya4.com/PA)

Ok, so this is technically a present for both of you – but if you’re more about experiences than material gifts, how about a hotel stay where they can tag along for some serious VIP (that’s very important pooch!) or VIC (very important cat!) treatment? Kimpton Fitzroy’ London’s ‘Kimpton Pet-Kation’ package includes a special in-room set-up and ‘ap-PET-isers’ menu.

Daylesford Organic Rope Toys, from £12.75-16.75 each (daylesford.com)

(Daylesford Organic/PA)

Chew toys aren’t usually the most attractive looking things – but Daylesford Organic’s new rope toy range is a joy. Great for dogs’ teeth and keeping them amused, we especially adore the lobster and lion.

Barbour Matt Wax Dog Coat – Black, from £39.95 (thehut.com)

(Barbour/The Hut/PA)

They’ll certainly be the most dapper dog in the pack in this neat wax jacket, complete with red tartan lining and classic Barbour label, with lightweight wadding for warmth. Available in sizes XS-XL.