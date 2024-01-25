Playful decor: 10 ways to spell happiness at home

If you love to clash colours, feel inspired by form, patterns and trimmings, and don’t shy away from diverse decos, then a striking aesthetic is the easiest way to switch up your space.

Not only can it solve decorating dilemmas, such as how to breathe new life into a room that’s bland and lacklustre, but there’s joie de vivre in veering towards the unexpected – with some jazzy touches to pique your interest…

1. Lilac Gingham Wooden Serving Tray, £16, Talking Tables

Think a sweet cupcake party – and this is the platter to proffer those fancy buttercream toppings.

2. LSA Folk Collection: Wine Glass in Black, Blue & Green, Set of 2, £75; Tumbler, Set of 2, £60; Bowl in Green, Orange & White, £50, LSA International – available from January 26

When you want to up your wine game, these swanky glasses set the scene for a tip-top tasting – and will make a mid-week red feel like you’ve pulled out all the stops.

3. Checkity Check Check Wallpaper in Retro Tones, Multicoloured, £55 per roll, Lust Home

With flashes of blush, peach, lilac and olive green, this kaleidoscope of colour is enriched by the feeling of motion and is geared towards a Seventies party vibe. Designed to complement retro furnishings, it doesn’t get groovier than this.

4. Elsie Striped Fabric Cocktail Chair, £99, Dunelm

It’s all in the detail, and the candy floss stripes highlight the cuteness of this accent chair… did someone say Happy Hour?

5. Sunrise 21821 Multi Rug, from £74.99 (80 x 150cm Rectangle), Rugs Direct

Give this geometric print the green light by placing it in the heart of your room, space allowing; or under a glass coffee table for maximum impact.

6. String Museum Side Table, Orange, £249.05 (was £293), available from beginning February, Utility Design

Available in five colour options, we’ve singled out this Scandi hero piece for its fiery sunset hue… radiating warmth, energy and cheerfulness.

7. George Home Happy Stripe Frill Cushion, £10, Direct.asda

This fun, frilly scatter cushion creates a sense of contentment.

8. Tufted Brights Geo Throw, £45, (130cm x 170cm), Dunelm

Rather than draping this funky throw across a sofa, how about kicking it up a notch and hanging it as wall art? Tactile textiles are trending big time, they conceal unsightly holes or marks, and make an eye-catching statement.

9. Zig Zag Dinner Candles – Wavy Candlesticks, £9.99 each, Eli + Things

Lots of fun, these zig zig candles in sunny shades will spark up the conversation. The wavy trend is tailor-made for tablescaping, and complements a chevron print table runner dotted with colourful glass bud vases.

10. Retro Floral Ocean Blue Teal Large Fleece Blanket/Throw, £32.50, Enamel Happy

It’s no secret designers love daisies, and with a nod to dopamine décor, these punchy petals make a joyous addition to a snug chair or day bed.