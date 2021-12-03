P.A. PRIZE CROSSWORD NO 2284 BLOCK 5

ACROSS

1. Natural ability, special mental endowments (6)

4. Pigment made from the secretion of cuttlefish (5)

6. Melody or tune (3)

7. Alcoholic drink containing eggs and flavourings (8)

8. Third son of Adam and Eve (4)

11. Sorceress of Greek legend, who turned Odysseus’s men into swine (5)

13. Spanish wine, Falstaff’s favourite drink (4)

15. Former currency of Greece (7)

16. Breed of sporting dog also kept as a pet (7)

17. Short strap put round the legs of a hawk used in falconry (4)

19. Philosopher of a school founded by Zeno (5)

21. Largest island of the Inner Hebrides (4)

24. Spring flowering dwarf perennial with purple flowers (8)

25. One of Louisa May Alcott’s “Little Women” (3)

26. In history, one tenth of the annual produce of agriculture, paid to the priesthood (5)

27. Czech composer famous for his New World Symphony, etc. (6)

DOWN

1. Stage surname of Bristol-born film star Archibald Leach (5)

2. A formal accusation (10)

3. River of Essex/Suffolk, joining the North Sea at Harwich (5)

4. Large flat food fish with large pectoral fins (5)

5. Gloss on furniture, etc., produced by long use (6)

6. Greek god identified with the Roman Mars (4)

9. Nest of a bird of prey (5)

10. Joints of a horse’s hind legs, corresponding to human ankles (5)

12. Coffee made with steamed milk, sometimes served with chocolate (10)

13. An indentation or cavity (5)

14. Village in Picardy, scene of a battle in the Hundred Years’ War (5)

18. Name of a royal house of Scotland (6)

19. Cavalry sword with a curved blade (5)

20. Mountain nymph of Greek myths (5)

22. Inuit one-man canoe of light construction (5)

23. A television award in the US (4)

SOLUTIONS

ACROSS: 1 Genius. 4 Sepia. 6 Air. 7 Advocaat.

8 Seth. 11 Circe. 13 Sack. 15 Drachma.

16 Spaniel. 17 Jess. 19 Stoic. 21 Skye.

24 Aubretia. 25 Amy. 26 Tithe. 27 Dvorak.

DOWN: 1 (Cary) Grant. 2 Indictment. 3 Stour. 4 Skate.

5 Patina. 6 Ares. 9 Eyrie. 10 Hocks.

12 Cappuccino. 13 Sinus. 14 Crecy.

18 Stuart. 19 Sabre. 20 Oread. 22 Kayak.

23 Emmy.