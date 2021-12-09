Ravishing red: 10 best buys for that final festive touch

It’s the most festive colour in the Christmas calendar, and everything looks so much more resplendent in red.

From Santa’s red robes to crimson berry garlands; poinsettia’s fiery petals and reindeer decos to satin bows and stockings galore. Red is the celebratory colour of the season – and the more the merrier.

Especially if your holiday decos need jollying up a bit, and those snowy white scenes are looking more flat than frosty and fantastical.

Here’s how to take your festive flair to the next level with a pop of red here, there and everywhere…

1. Christmas Kitchen Traditional Red & Green Table Setting: TruGlow Red LRD Pillar Candle Trio, £29.99, Wreath Candle Ring from £8.99, other items from a selection, Lights4fun

(Lights4fun/PA)

Pared back woods, white laminated worktops and open shelfing is a blank canvas for all those lovely splashes of red. Customise candles by mixing white pillars with eye-catching red ones, style a red apron over a white spindle chair and frame windows with foliage and berry rich garlands to set the Yuletide spirit.

2. Emma Bridgewater Christmas Joy Medium Star Plate, £59.95, Emma Bridgewater

(Emma Bridgewater/PA)

Whether it’s mince pies, smoked salmon canapés or turkey sandwiches, everything will taste that much more delicious when you proffer them on a novelty star-shaped plate. A great gifting idea too if you’re visiting friends and bringing a starter.

3. Alpine Red Gin Glasses – Set of 2, £29.45, Not Just Jugs

(Not Just Jugs/PA)

Just the tonic, these themed gin glasses are decorated with fir trees and will look great topped with cinnamon garnish or sprig of rosemary. Gift boxed too.

4. Red Crimson Rose Wreath (bottom right), £25, Traditional Red Giant Canonbury Wreath (top right), £48, Red Nordic Heart Christmas Stocking, £9.95, other items from a selection, Dibor

(Dibor/PA)

Wreaths aren’t just for Christmas and you can never have too many! Why limit yourself to the front door, when you can style up hallways, fireplaces and dining areas with red wreaths featuring roses, bows and cones? Not to mention a sweet Nordic stocking, which can be filled with faux flowers and red berry branches before Christmas Eve.

5. Kiss Me Red Lips Pillar Candles – Set of 2, £28, Audenza

(Audenza/PA)

A kiss under the mistletoe will definitely be on the cards with this darling duo. One candle’s embellished with a perfect pout and the other several kisses.

6. Nordic Nomad Fleece Blanket, £6, Nordic Nomad Pom Pom Cushion, £15, other items from a selection, Dunelm

(Dunelm/PA)

An alpine style lap rug will imbibe thoughts of magical sleigh rides, and this cute cushion will make everyone smile.

7. Habitat 75 Pack of Mixed Baubles – Red and White, £12, Habitat

(Habitat/PA)

Chances are you’ve hung the tree and it’s groaning under the weight of all those twinkling lights and beautiful baubles. But what you might not have considered is how a bowl of ornaments is a top tablescaping trick. Anything red mixed with metallic or contrasting colour will play up a coffee table or make a show-stopping centrepiece, with minimum effort required.

8. Ruby Red High Heel Mobile Phone Holder, £12, Red Candy

(Red Candy/PA)

Your mobile’s ringing but where is it? Buried under the wrapping paper, fallen among the platters of party food? Wave goodbye to missed calls with this sexy pair of red heels – on call to prop up your phone with its silicone heeled holder.

9. Nordic Red Christmas Cushion, currently £20 (was £25), Ragged Rose

(Ragged Rose/PA)

Reindeer, snowflakes, fir trees and tassel trimmings, this Scandi style cushion is an instant Chrimbo update for traditional and modern interiors alike.

10. Fairisle Red Reversible Christmas Duvet Set, double currently £12 ( was £50), Julian Charles

Get guest room ready with this winter themed duvet cover and make the spare room a real feature for friends and family over the holidays. And you can always complete their cosy corner with twinkly lights, luxe gold star or wreath above the bed.