Reclaim your home: How to fall back in love with your space, so it feels like a sanctuary again

As the old adage goes, home is where the heart is. And as we attempt to get back into the ‘normal’ swing of things, we’re realising our work-life balance is more important than ever – craving creature comforts just as much as we’re craving freedom,

Our social calendars may have been filling up at a rate of knots as lockdown restrictions ease, but we’re still feeling emotionally connected to our sanctuaries – our homes.

According to a recent survey by online home lifestyle brand MADE.com, who polled 1000 UK adults, more than a third (38%) say they’re already feeling the burnout from increased social activities, and almost half (48%) want to slow down their schedule, compared with pre-pandemic life.

Nearly 60% of those surveyed say they value their home now more than ever before, compared to 36% when MADE asked the same question at the end of 2020. More than a third (38%) also plan to spend more time at home than they did prior to the pandemic.

With this in mind, and an overwhelming majority (86%) wanting their home to be a place of sanctuary and relaxation once again, we’ve enlisted the help of Nicky Line, the brand’s product and sourcing director, to share a few simple tips to help promote wellbeing within your own four walls…

Colour yourself calm

Made x Lick Paint, White 02, £38 for2.5L, MADE.com

“Homes have the power to keep us feeling happy and healthy, if harnessed well. An easy place to start is the colour palette. Colour yourself calm with neutral tones, without overstimulating the senses. It’s amazing the difference some light furniture and upholstery can have, or for a lower cost but still large spatial impact, opt for an off-white paint or Berber [Moroccan] style rug.”

John Lewis & Partners Luxe Berber Style Rug, Brown/Beige (L230 x W160cm) £349, John Lewis

“Also, try to bring in a bit of contrast with warm, neutral accessories and textiles, in particular earthy tones that are muted and grounding.”

Looks good, feels better

Fernsby 3 Seater Sofa, Silver Recycled Weave by Busetti Garuti Redaelli, £2599 (other items from a selection), MADE.com

“Is there anything more inviting than the ultimate sink-in sofa? MADE is bringing comfort and quality to the forefront with its new Fernsby Sofa, complete with extra softness, a plump feather filling and sustainable materials. Designed in collaboration with Italian trio Busetti Garuti Redaelli and made in the UK, Fernsby is a modular sofa made for luxurious lounging, and flexing to suit any size of living space.”

Handwoven by artisans in India, we love this Soraya Cushion, seen here on the left (£119, £101 Soho Home Members, Soho Home).

“Added to that, layering is key for cocooning, so it’s time to add tactile throws and textural cushions,” says Line. “Mix everything from bouclé and velvet, to linen and cotton to keep the senses occupied.”

Inspired by her love of pattern, Orla Kiely’s latest furniture collection features four new ranges, including the Laurel Small Sofa, available in a range of colourways, with an array of scatter cushions in signature Orla Kiely designs (from £1085, Barker & Stonehouse).

Right on trend and made from pearl-coloured Australian and New Zealand curly sheepskin, imagine sinking into this Sheepskin Chair (£1100, The White Company).

“Don’t forget timber pieces too; carved woods and exposed grains offer a homely, crafted feel,” says Line. “New from MADE and designed by Andy Boyce, Abbon has been created to engage curiosity and trigger a desire to touch, for a real connection to natural materials and handcraft that’s sure to ground the soul.”

Abbon Tall Storage Cabinet, Textured Charcoal Washed Oak, £749, MADE.com

Sensual healing

EYM Scented Candle, The Grounding One (220g), £39, MADE.com

“Scents can instantly transform the mood of a space, stimulating the senses and bringing therapeutic qualities. Unsure what to go for? A favourite brand of mine, EYM Naturals, produces 100% natural soy candles and diffusers aimed to harness the power of aromatherapy,” says Line. “Try the brand’s The Grounding One candle or diffuser, which help restore inner balance while relieving anxiety through its blend of rose, geranium and chamomile essential oils.”

Alternatively, check out Jo Malone’s Townhouse Diffuser collection, available in Wild Berry & Bramble, Fresh Fig & Cassis, and Lilac Lavender & Lovage (350ml), £120 each, Jo Malone. Deluxe and ever so deserving.

“Take it one step further and indulge in a spa treatment at home. It’s universally accepted that technology can play havoc when it comes to our mental wellbeing, so set up a screen-free zone, add some soft mood lighting and dedicate it to some self-care rituals. Think a face mask, meditation space, or even an at-home beauty treatment from the likes of wellness app, Urban Massage. Nothing says comfort like a pre-bedtime pamper,” says Line.

Berwick Throw, Ivory, £350, The White Company

Which will leave you relaxed and ready to snuggle up in this knitted throw from Peru. Made from the finest alpaca wool blend, you’ll be cosy and contented, with all bases covered.