Romance scams have surged – here are the warning signs to look out for

Santander UK has issued a warning after nearly £4 million was reported as stolen from the bank’s customers through romance scams over the past six months.

Romance scammers will manufacture all sorts of fictional stories, promises, and crises designed to get their victims to send them money.

The bank revealed that victims were aged between 18 and 93, highlighting that adults of all ages are targeted by fraudsters.

In total, £3,813,410 was lost to romance scams between March and August this year – marking a 27% jump compared with the previous half-year period – and the average loss per Santander UK customer was around £4,500.

But what early warning signs should we look out for to avoid being drawn into this deception?

Too much, too soon

If someone is telling you that they love you after a few days of chatting online, it might be too good to be true.

“If someone expresses intense feelings very quickly or starts talking about love or a future together before you’ve even met in person, be cautious,” advises Simon Newman, CEO of the Online Dating and Discovery Association and advisory council member of International Cyber Expo. “Scammers often use emotional manipulation to fast-track the relationship.”

Avoiding face-to-face meetings

Scammers will usually avoid face-to-face meetings to maintain their deception and to keep communication going.

“Scammers often make excuses for why they can’t meet in person or video chat,” warns Newman. “If they repeatedly dodge plans to meet, this could be a red flag.”

Strange or vague background

Fraudsters often cultivate long distance relationships to protect their identity.

“Be wary of people who have unusual or suspicious stories, like claiming to be a military officer stationed overseas, a contractor working in a remote area, or someone constantly travelling for business,” says Newman.

Request for financial help

Requests for money is a major red flag.

“Scammers may claim they have a financial emergency, such as a sick relative, a sudden job loss, or a business crisis and ask for your help,” explains Newman. “Never send money to someone you’ve met online, especially via wire transfer or gift cards, which are difficult to trace.”

Suspicious images

It’s normal to want to trust someone you’re getting to know, but remember to verify their identity.

“Use reverse image searches on their profile pictures to see if they appear elsewhere online, especially on scammer warning websites,” advises Newman. “Be cautious of anyone who has limited or no digital footprint beyond the dating site.”