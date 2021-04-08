Seaside style: 13 ways to net nautical treasures at home

Dreaming of a spring break by the seaside? Is it any wonder we can’t wait to cut loose and slip away on a beach-bound adventure, where marine influences abound and we can work on our holiday glow.

Whether or not you’re able to breathe in some salty seaside air just yet though, you can always cast your net and create your own coastal cottage vibes closer to home.

Especially if you want to feel like the world is your oyster again, bring a space out of its shell, or you’re fishing for a shoal of water-themed wonders…

1. Collection of Scraffito Outdoor Cushions, from £49.99, Perkins & Morley

Perkins & Morley

Featuring all our seaside favourites… Fish, shells, crabs and seagulls are a ‘shore thing’ for mini garden makeovers, and imaginative blue and white backdrops.

2. Bato Marine Bag, £48, Basket Basket

Basket Basket

A natural way to go coastal, an ethically sourced raffia beach basket can be styled with dried flowers at home – and it’ll be carrying your cossie and towel come the time.

3. Breakwater Bay Imane Garden Chair in Navy Wash, £167.99, Wayfair

Wayfair

A smart, solid Adirondach chair in a classic navy blue will make those garden get-togethers that much more agreeable, especially with the added bonus of a built-in wine glass holder.

4. Shell Wine Cooler, £89.95, Annabel James

Annabel James

Speaking of sea worthy celebrations, alfresco dining and popping the cork, this striking wine cooler is worth shelling out for.

5. Breakwater Bay Mike Accent Mirror, £19.99, Wayfair

Wayfair

It’s easy to see how you could get roped into falling for this nautical mirror, inspired by a lifebuoy.

6. Scraffito Shells Outdoor Stool, £79.99, Perkins & Morley

Perkins & Morley

With its eye-catching shell print, you’re bound to find a spot for this folding stool. Plus it’ll take the weight of your feet come summer socials, glamping trips, or perching on the porch.

7. Nautical Egg Cups, £9.50 each; Mug, £12.50; Half Pint Jug, £18.50, and Beachscape Oven Glove, £23 (other items from a selection), Victoria Eggs

We love this charming china and kitchen accessories range, and the throwback to British seaside towns. It’s already inspiring thoughts of B&Bs and full English breakfasts, or runny boiled eggs and soldiers…

8. Organic Lobster Tea Towel by LIGA, £10, Notonthehighstreet

Notonthehighstreet

Handprinted on organic cotton in Cornwall, this lobster design evokes thoughts of rocky reefs and Cornish seafood delivered to your door.

9. Miami Shells Wallpaper by Eleanor Bowmer, £85, Notonthehighstreet

Notonthehighstreet

Designed to make a statement, eye-catching wallpaper is on a roll – and this Miami Shells print sums up the playful palette of pink and coral pigments we long to see on the seashore.

10. Beach Huts at Sunrise Cushion, £37.50, Annabel James

Annabel James

Is there anything lovelier than a beach hut to call your own?

11. Faux Coral On Acrylic Base, £94, Audenza

Audenza

Celebrating the beauty of coral – and extremely Instagrammable for a beach-chic shelfie – this attractive work of art has huge aesthetic appeal. A lovely addition to any scheme.

12. Seashells Scented Candle, £12.75, Annabel James

Annabel James

‘Quay’ to stirring the senses, this coastal candle pairs calming chamomile with the freshness of line-dried cotton.

13. Sailing Nautical Roller Blind, from £27.39, English Blinds

English Blinds

Along with soothing undersea motifs, you’ll want to keep everything shipshape come bath-time. This nautical roller blind, with its sweet sails and wash of red, blue and grey, is wipe-clean, waterproof and bound to float your cares away.