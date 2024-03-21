Serene green: 10 ways to breathe new life into your decor this spring

If you long for a sense of being at one with nature, green could be your go-to hue this springtime.

And if you’re looking to give your interiors a quick refresh and switch things up as the seasons change, there really is no more suitable shade than serene green.

Whether you want to create a tranquil scheme to sink into at the end of the day, or breathe new life into your decor for chilled-out get-togethers, here are some of our top picks…

1. Nina Campbell Set of 4 Meadow Pasta Bowls, Green, £45, Next

This eye-catching stoneware with glossy green glaze will make everything look that much lovelier… think creamy spinach pasta sauce for small soirées.

2. Manual Beech Wood Pepper Mill in Fern Green (available soon), and Boreal Manual Beech Wood Salt Mill in Sage Green, £44.99 each, Peugeot Saveurs

A swanky salt mill and plush pepper mill to spice up your spring tablescape. We’re in – and these soft shades will complement any kitchen style.

3. Totally Tropical Table Runner, £25, Totally Tropical Pack of 4 Placemats, £25, and Perfect Pineapple Pack of 4 Napkins, £15 (items from a selection), Joe Browns

We’ve gone Tropiloco over this exotic tableware collection, with its lush palm leaves, verdant vegetation and prize pineapples to signal salsa dishes.

4. Green ‘Poppies’ 30cm Straight Empire Printed Cotton Shade by Ellen Merchant, £51 (lamp from a selection), Pooky

Even if you think you’re lighting is spot on, the longer, balmy days ahead call for a stylish table lamp to highlight all your details and decos.

5. Cosy Soft Shaggy Rug in Teddy Olive, £70, Dunelm

When you want to super-size your comfort levels, nothing beats a soft shaggy rug to pad around on. This one reminds us of lush meadows.

6. Graphical Green Gallery Wall – featuring: Il Giardino Dei Sapori Poster (30 x 40cm), Green Colour Blocks Poster (30 x 40cm), Van Gogh – River Bank In Springtime Poster (50 x 70cm), with Dark Oak Frames, currently £113.94 (was £146.65), Desenio

A favourite for feel-good vibes, colour drenching a room in the same green accents and creating a gallery wall themed to botanical plants is a fast route to style and positive energy.

7. Nina Campbell Walton Sofa in Springtime Leaves Green, £799, Next

The focal point of every living room, this striking sofa – in a pretty, airy pattern featuring green sprigs and ferns – will breathe new life, enliven your space, and welcome you with open arms after a long day.

8. John Lewis ANYDAY Pebble Side Table in Bowling Green, £35, John Lewis

A simple side table may not be a trendsetter, but this green one guarantees function with flair.

9. John Lewis ANYDAY Spindle Desk in Bowling Green, £159.20, and ANYDAY Whistler Dining Chair in Bowling Green, £99, John Lewis

Whether you’re in the throes of a spring clean and reorganising your WFH space, or introducing a cosy corner aesthetic for managing life admin and hobbies, this bijoux desk will make it all a breeze.

10. Portloe Woven Gingham Green Duvet Cover & Pillowcase Set, from £30-£50, Dunelm

A green gingham check has lots to offer, especially when teamed with co-ordinating solids and matching curtains, against a backdrop of bleached wood and mini olive trees for a dreamy, Mediterranean ambiance. Made from 100% washed cotton.