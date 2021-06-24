Shimmer and shine: 12 ways to luxe up your decor and give your home a summer glow up

There’s nothing like the glimmer of gold or shimmer of silver for a healthy summer glow – and we’re not just talking about ourselves.

Perhaps our homes could do with a touch of sun-kissed radiance too – and when it comes to streaming some summer glow into the scheme of things, the shiny options are endless.

Best of all, a little luminosity goes a long way. From gold decos to themed artwork, here’s how to polish up your pad…

1. Harper Gem 2 Tier Fruit Bowl, £36, Next

(Next/PA)

This fantabulous fruit bowl from the new Harper Gem utensils range at Next will pimp up your pears, glam up your Golden Delicious and make everything taste that much sweeter.

2. Pols Potten Hourglass Ball Sandglass Mini, Gold, £20, John Lewis

(John Lewis/PA)

Ah, the sands of time. Measuring up to 30 minutes, watching the golden sand flow through this globe is the next best thing to footprints in the sand.

3. Golden Standing Deco, £40, Joe Browns

(Joe Browns/PA)

This stunning sphere, with intricate hammered detailing looks like something you’d come across in a luxe hotel. One for your deco edit, if you’re after something divine and dramatic.

4. Wild & Wolf Retro 746 Telephone, Brass, £69.95, Amazon

(Wild & Wolf/PA)

Dial M for Minted… If you want to dial up a sideboard or retro telephone table, this push-button phone has your number.

5. Summer Art: Emmaline Poster (left), from £8.42; Madam Fleur No 2 Poster (bottom right), from £8.42 (other artwork from a selection), Desenio

(Desenio/PA)

For pure escapism, a ‘wellbeing’ wall panelled with your favourite prints – think floaty sundresses, wide-brim beach hats, golden sands, palm trees and artfully placed holiday trinkets – will make you feel happy, creative and channel your inner glow.

6. George Monkey Table Lamp In Metallic Gold, £45, Iconic Lights

(Iconic Lights/PA)

Troops of monkeys are trending in interiors, and this playful little fellow is a fun find.

7. Marle Wine Cooler, £125, Ella James

(Ella James/PA)

Beyond spoiling yourself, if you’re on the hunt for a wedding gift or want to spark up a special celebration, this classy cooler will dress up a cocktail trolley. The hammered silver brass catches the light beautifully and will sit well with anything glossy… Bring on the bubbly.

8. Large Gold Effect Winged Foot Planter, £65, Rockett St George

(Rockett St George/PA)

With a nod to the Greek gods, this heavenly piece knows no boundaries and will look just as fabulous in your garden room or patio, as bookending your favourite novel. Fill will flowers, herbs or a pillar candle.

9. Vertical Wall Plant Stand With Planters, £139.99, Ivyline

(Ivyline/PA)

If you’re shelves are drowning under the weight of your #shelfie succulents, this vertical plant stand could be just the ticket. With six gold metal containers to show off your greenery, it’s rust-resistant and suitable for indoor and outdoor use.

10. Gatsby Birdcage Nest of Tables, £279, Cuckooland

(Cuckooland/PA)

You can never have too many tables, especially if you’re still working from home or more ‘cluttercore’ than minimalist – and constantly in need of extra surface space to show off your things. With their antique gold finish and art deco style, these Gatsby tables will make everything look that much lovelier.

11. Metallic Fan Cushion, £12, Next

(Next/PA)

A steal at the price, this shimmery scatter cushion is one to snap up now.

12. Gold Cowhide Vanity Stool, £250; Ariella Chevron Desk, £595 (other items part of room set), Graham & Green

(Graham & Green/PA)

Sophisticated and practical, this ‘gilty’ pleasure will satisfy your inner diva and sit pretty wherever you place her. And if you really want to go for gold, the desk doubles up as a dressing table.