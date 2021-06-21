Shopping for baby items can be expensive – but there might be deals to be found

The cost of buying baby products can soon add up – but if you’re conscious of your budget, some times of year could be better than others for making purchases.

Whether you’re going to be a first-time parent or guardian, or you’re growing your family, PriceRunner.com analysed price variations of popular baby products over a 12-month period, to see the extent to which costs can fluctuate.

While bargains may pop up unexpectedly at any time of year, the comparison website’s findings suggests that it can certainly pay to buy at the right time.

By comparing the lowest and highest minimum prices it could find throughout the year, PriceRunner said some products had a more than 50% price difference.

They say, for example, autumn months could be a particularly cost-effective time of year to buy certain prams, buggies, car seats and nursery essentials.

Christine Gouldthorp, a consumer expert at PriceRunner, says: “Planning for a new baby’s arrival is one of the most exciting stages. But it can also be an overwhelming experience for new parents to be. With nine months to plan for your newborn, some items are not essential when they are first born.”

Looking at which products are currently trending, PriceRunner’s own click data research also found that the most popular baby products recently include the MAM easy start complete bottle feeding set (large); the Tommee Tippee advanced anti-colic complete feeding set; and the Kinderkraft Unimo five-in-one bouncer.

Here are PriceRunner’s top tips for new parents when buying online baby essentials

1. Look at consumer reviews or product tests before you buy. Make sure the product is as good in real life as advertised by the seller.

2. Search and compare product price history before you buy. This will help ensuring you are getting the best possible deal.

3. Setting up price alerts will mean the work is done for you. You could receive an email or a push notification when a product drops in price.