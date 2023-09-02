Sloans, the renowned pub known for its Friday night ceilidhs, plans to launch a family-friendly ceilidh every Sunday from 2pm to 4pm starting September 10. The 'Wee Ceilidh' is suitable for all ages, featuring live music from house band Chitterybite and various traditional Scottish dances. The bar will also include colouring stations for those needing a break from the dance floor. Tickets are currently available online for only £6 per person. The family ceilidh has been a long-awaited addition to Sloans' events programme, and tickets for the September and November events are nearly sold out.

Several celebrities including Manchester United's Ella Toone and Coronation Street's Mollie Gallagher attended the launch of Chaos Karts in Manchester. The Mario-Kart style karting experience is a highly innovative, immersive racing experience for anyone aged 11 and up. Using state-of-the-art technology, the karts offer real-life sensations with no physical obstacles, revolutionising traditional go-karting. Bookings for this unique experience, which is a UK first, can be made on the Chaos Karts website.

The third installation of artist Peter Walker's series, 'Identity - We Are All Together', will be on display at Liverpool Cathedral until 3 September. Meanwhile, 'By The Waters Of Liverpool', an adapted play from best-selling author Helen Forrester’s life story, will have its final tour at the M&S Bank Arena from 4 to 6 September. In addition, the TV panel from 'Loose Women' will share their stories live at Liverpool's Philharmonic Hall on 3 September as part of their roadshow.

As Birmingham schools reopen on Monday, 4th September 2023, the city prepares to offer an extensive range of fascinating events this weekend (1-3 September). Several family-friendly activities are planned across the city, from Digbeth to Kings Heath, designed to keep children and adults alike engaged. This includes the ticketed Moseley Folk & Arts Festival. The objective is to conclude the summer break with memorable experiences before the school week begins.

Liverpool offers a diverse shopping and dining scene on Bold Street, dynamic nightlife, and efficient transport. The city also boasts a rich cultural history with varied museums, such as the Museum of Liverpool and the International Slavery Museum. Liverpool's large green spaces, like Sefton Park, offer tranquil spots to unwind. The city centre is walkable, with options for bus, train or e-scooter travel for farther distances.

The 1975 band has confirmed a return to the O2 Arena next year, marking their fifth arena tour. Members Matty Healy, Adam Hann, Ross MacDonald and George Daniel will perform on the 12th and 13th of February 2024. Tickets for the much-anticipated event will be available on Ticketmaster, starting from 8th September, with an early access presale from 6th September for fans registered on The 1975's website. The performances form part of their "Still... At Their Very Best" Tour.

The 1975 have announced a large UK and Ireland tour in 2024, following two successful performances at the Reading & Leeds Festival. Their new tour, titled 'Still… At Their Very Best', will also see them play across North America and Canada in the autumn. The band has had 500,000+ tickets sold in their previous tour across various continents. Now, they aim to further raise the standard with expanded production. Ticket details for their 2024 gig at the AO Arena in Manchester have been confirmed, with some available for pre-sale on the band's website.

Birmingham is set to welcome a unique wellbeing café in Selly Oak, where most university students reside. The café, named 'grounded.', will occupy a refashioned GP surgery site and offer a serene space for rest, recovery, and community events, alongside group and individual therapies. The project, a collaboration between mental health organisations Living Well UK and Birmingham Mind, is supported by £450k funding from NHS England. The café, which is due to open in September, will also provide numerous jobs across three organisations. Future expansions are anticipated, with the goal of boosting mental health support accessibility across the West Midlands.

Scottish singer-songwriter Cammy Barnes is set for his first UK tour, with the finale at Glasgow's SWG3 on 16 September. Known for his distinctive blend of folk and emotional real-life experiences, Barnes recently released his most personal track to date, 'Bonnie’s Song', dedicated to his newborn daughter. The track is accompanied by an intimate video documenting his daughter's early life. Barnes speaks of his music as honest and relatable, drawing from his own struggles and joys. The musician also emphasised his deep Scottish roots influencing his vocal style and phrasing.

The Moseley Folk and Arts Festival in Moseley Village will return for its 17th year on September 1st-3rd. This family-oriented event will feature a mix of world-class music, comedy and spoken word across three stages, with esteemed artists set to perform. Headliners include Squeeze on Friday, The Saw Doctors on Saturday and Billy Bragg on Sunday. The festival, which is easily accessible from Birmingham city centre, is anticipated to attract thousands of attendees. Tickets are available online and can also be purchased at the door, subject to availability.