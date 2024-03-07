Spring decor: 10 ways to play up pretty pastels

If you’re feeling creative and craving some sugary sorbet, a pinch of pink or a lick of lilac, there’s nothing like expressing yourself with playful pastels.

Especially if you’re after some girly accents to put you in a sunny mood.

Here’s how to style up your happy space with a few sweet somethings…

1. Natural Bloom Check Mugs – Yellow, Purple & Green, £3 each, B&M Stores, in-store

Gingham checks are all the rage and this timeless pattern will boost coffee mornings.

2. MOSI: Lavender & Yellow Woven Coaster, £5, Placemat, £12; BINTI: Lavender & Yellow Bread Basket, £22, The Basket Room

Quirky accessories, such as these woven placemats and basket, channel boho vibes… and carefree brunches.

3. ‘Checkmate’ Checkerboard Wallpaper in Lavender/Purple, £105 per roll, Sorbet Dreams

Think a feature wall with this lovely lavender check to fashion a vibrant vintage vibe.

4. TruGlow Blush Pink Ribbed LED Pillar Candle Trio, £28.99, Lights4fun

A trio of blush pink pillar candles with beautiful ribbed detailing adds a touch of radiance to a chilled out corner.

5. Colourful Torso Poster, from £17.95 (30 x 40cm), Desenio

A great way to give your home a quickie makeover is with some eye-catching artwork. This female torso is right on point with the pastel hues and diamond motif.

6. Ambleside 2 Seater Sofa Weathered Oak Feet in Ambleside Capital Mineral, £999, Sofology

A statement sofa for sure, this mesmerising, minty green hue has freshness and lightness written all over it… with curvaceous arms and comfy back cushions to sink into. Very versatile, its cool tones will give any room a fresh face.

7. Blooming Lovely Incense Gift Set, £65, Temple of Incense

Soothing, relaxing and a stress-buster, these incense sticks are inspired by a fragrant bouquet… highlights include jasmine blossom, Indian rose and lavender supreme. Includes 20 sticks within each box of scent (six pack).

8. Snapdragon Wallpaper, £123 per roll, Hattie Lloyd

More is more with these brilliant blooms… giant and gorgeous, they’ll transform your wall with their power pastels and dazzling display of flora.

9. The Midi in Lilac, £319, Mustard

A storage unit to swoon over, if you ever needed a motivating force to finally get organised, this luxe locker will get the job done. The colour of spring, lilac moves us in many ways – and this is a must-have for keeping everything just so.

10. Issey Velvet Fringed Cushion Covers, £28 each, Oliver Bonas

A prize pick in rich velvet, scatter cushions are the icing on the top when it comes to soft furnishings.