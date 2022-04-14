Spring greens: 13 ways to work the freshest greens into your scheme

We’ve been favouring green in interiors for some time now – and this must-have hue is right on cue this season, with all those gorgeous green shoots emerging outdoors.

And who can resist bringing a touch of nature-inspired calm into their home? From sage green and leafy ferns to trailing foliage, these freshly picked homewares will make your space feel fresh and spring-like in a cinch.

Here’s our pick of the best decorative evergreens to shop right now…

1. Three Apple Green Bud Vases, £18, Gone to Seed

(Gone to Seed/PA)

Bud vases are the easiest way to get the best from your blooms – not only do they love a short spray, they can cope well with wilted flowers too. This apple-green trio ticks all the right botanical boxes.

2. Brilliant Buddha Head with Succulent, available in Female and Male, £25 each, Joe Browns

(Joe Browns/PA)

Just in case your plant prowess needs a helping hand, these gorgeous his ’n’ hers Buddha head planters come with a charming faux succulent in two different designs.

3. John Lewis & Partners Salsa 2-Seater Garden Sofa in Jolly Green, £145 (other items from a selection), John Lewis

(John Lewis/PA)

Naturally, you want to plant yourself outside when the weather warms up, and this perfectly proportioned polyweave rattan sofa lends itself to a boutique balcony or petite patio just as well as a generously sized garden.

4. Verdi Garden Tea Trolley, currently £124.95 (was £139), Cuckooland

(Cuckooland/PA)

When it’s time to wheel out the garden trolley, this one has enough storage space for wine, gin and an ice bucket – if teatime celebrations run into happy hour.

5. Tuiss Kentia Linen Leaf Roman Blind, from £34.85, Blinds2Go

(Blinds2Go/PA)

When you’re really after a spring refresh and want to create a courtyard garden in your kitchen, these leaf print roller blinds let in just the right measure of daylight for your indoor oasis.

6. Wilko Rustic Retreat Dinner Plate, £4.25, Wilko

(Wilko/PA)

Sage green dinner plates imbibe thoughts of asparagus tips and watercress salad – and at this price, Wilko’s new Rustic Retreat range is a brilliant building block for outdoor dining and picnicware.

7. Green and White Aztec Bone Frame, £25, Graham & Green

(Graham & Green/PA)

For a small flash of green, try conjuring an exotic scene inside this Aztec inspired frame, such as a parrot postcard or print.

8. Single Sheepskin Rug in Sage, £80, Baa Stool

(Baa Stool/PA)

It’s always exciting to unearth new pieces, especially when it’s something sumptuous for underfoot. This beautiful sage green rug can also be draped over a chair or sofa for a super calming visual effect.

9. Simeon Woven Striped Green Cotton Runner Rug, £69.50 (other items from a selection), Oliver Bonas

(Oliver Bonas/PA)

This gorgeous geometric striped green runner lends itself to a garden room or hallway, and with a pale pink border at either end, it can be teamed with blush pink cushions for a tasteful aesthetic.

10. The Little Botanical Marble Plant Gang, £70, MADE

(MADE/PA)

Should you need to up your indoor plant game, MADE’s new houseplant collection includes exotic varieties with a choice of planters to suit every scheme, from ceramics to copper and marble. Contemporary and cool, we love this duo which includes a large haworthia (zebra cactus) with planter stand, and a potted zamioculcas. Bonus: they only need watering once every few weeks.

11. Tallavera Wallpaper – Seville Collection – Cole & Son, Rose & Spring Greens on Terracotta, £154 per roll, Lime Lace

(Lime Lace/PA)

The great thing about a wonder wall of beautiful blooms, once you’ve hung your favourite bouquet, it’s a low-maintenance centrepiece from there on in. With its Spanish influence, this Seville collection is a fast-track to a suntrap of your own.

12. John Lewis & Partners Hem Bedside Table in Green, £99, John Lewis

(John Lewis/PA)

With its scalloped edge and open shelf, we love this sage green side table, which is versatile enough to go from a bedroom to home office, depending on your setup.

13. Forest Green Bedtime Bundle in Stonewashed French Flax, from £227, Piglet in Bed

(Piglet in Bed/PA)

Luxe linen in a gorgeous green not only looks fresh, but keeps you cool in in the summer and comfortable in cooler months. Pair with crisp whites for contrast, or go all-out green and style with the beautifully soft Baa sheepskin rug in sage green for extra wow factor.