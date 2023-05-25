Stuart Broad: ‘I’m in a really good space since becoming a dad’

Cricketer Stuart Broad has opened up about the joys of being a new dad, revealing that he’s “in a really good space”.

The England bowler is engaged to The Saturdays singer and BBC Radio 1 presenter Mollie King, who gave birth to their first child, Annabella, in November last year.

Broad said parenthood has made him feel “very relaxed” and that his baby’s smile makes him forget anything else going on – even in cricket.

The 36-year-old told the PA news agency: “It’s freed me up in a way, relaxed me.

“There have been times over the last 15 years when I’ve bowled a pile of rubbish, come back to a hotel room and sat there for two hours thinking why I have bowled so badly.

“But now, I think everyone who is a parent says that when you do see that smile, you forget about everything else.”

Broad and King were first romantically linked since 2012 and got engaged in January 2021.

The new dad added: “[Annabella’s] made me feel very relaxed, but ultimately, nothing really matters apart from her health.

“I feel in a really great space.”

King, 35, hosts a number of BBC Radio shows including one with Matt Edmondson. The Saturdays announced they were taking a hiatus in 2014, six years after their debut album Chasing Lights.

She posted a video on Instagram earlier in the week to mark the six month milestone of their daughter.

“Last week we celebrated six months of our beautiful girl,” King wrote. “Annabella, you’ve brought magic into our lives.

“Every day we learn something new about you and your wonderful little personality and we can’t wait to see you continue to blossom. We will be there with you every step of the way, darling girl.”

Broad, who plays for Nottinghamshire County Cricket Club, will join the England team for the Ashes this summer.

He was previously nominated for Sports Personality Of The Year but lost out to Formula 1 star Sir Lewis Hamilton.