Summer bedrooms: 11 ways to wake up feeling wonderful

There’s something extra special about our bedrooms in summer. They’re a sanctuary we look forward to relaxing in, and unwinding in at the end of a busy day, especially when temperatures soar – but they need to be ready to help us beat the heat.

This is not the season for cumbersome covers and bulky blankets. Bedding needs to be fresh and light so we can drift off in comfort. And even better if it looks delightful too.

These 11 best buys promise a fast-track to summer bedroom bliss…

1. Magnolia Duvet Set, from £127.50 (was from £150), Lime Lace

(Lime Lace/PA)

One of the most magnificent flowers out there, white magnolias symbolise purity and perfection – something you might look for in a beautifully dressed bed. Set against a Wedgewood blue background, curtains in a traditional fabric such as blue Toile de Jouy would beautifully frame this centrepiece.

2. Brigitte Bedroom Cushion, £30, French Bedroom Company

(French Bedroom Company/PA)

If you’re reimagining a bedroom with romantic lace curtains and vintage white bedding, this decorative cushion with waffle design and broderie anglaise border looks whimsy and welcoming.

3. Bees Pale Ochre Bedding Set, from £48, Sophie Allport

(Sophie Allport/PA)

Sweet as honey, this bee motif with reversible silhouettes on a white and yellow background conjures thoughts of flowering gardens, countryside scenes and happy, humming pollinators.

4. George Pink Summer Landscape Reversible Duvet Cover Set, from £13, Direct.asda

(Direct.asda/PA)

Think magical sunset and pink hues merging with pacific blues… This sense of peace can be recreated with this mesmeric bed linen.

5. Reversible Sleep Mask – Pearl, £24, Not Just A Shop

(Not Just A Shop/PA)

When the sun’s up and you’re still chasing some much needed Zs, a sleep mask is your best buddy – this one is pretty silk on one side and blackout cotton on the other.

6. String of Beads Bed Linen Set – Tumeric, from £70, Clarissa Hulse

(Clarissa Hulse/PA)

This harmonious botanical design calls to mind summer meadows, buttercups and trailing vines, and features an acacia leaf print on the reverse.

7. Bella Frilly Pillowcase (top), £28; Gingham Plain Pillowcase (middle), £20, and Gaaee Cornflower Plain Pillowcase (bottom), £20, Bluebell Gray

(Bluebell Gray/PA)

In the mood to mix ’n’ match? Pretty bluebells, gingham checks and stripes in cornflower blue play well together – and pair beautifully with natural materials such as a woven headboard.

8. Yankee Candle Silver Starter Kit & Peaceful Dreams, £27.99 (was £39.99), Yankee Candle

(Yankee Candle/PA)

When you want to drift off with dreams of a luxurious island escape, this diffuser will surround you with a fruity blend of tropical fruit, sweet rose and cedarwood notes. Provides up to 30 hours of relaxing fragrance based on eight hours nightly use on the lowest setting.

9. Full Floral Bed Linen Set, from £70, French Bedroom Company

(French Bedroom Company/PA)

If you fancy putting your bedroom in full bloom, these grandiose petals point to rare and exotic flowers captured in soft focus. Just heavenly, who wouldn’t want to hop into bed and relax among the flora? With a pale grey reverse for duvet days.

10. Ava Innes Luxury Cashmere & Wool Duvet – Light Summer, from £196 (was from £245), Ava Innes

(Ava Innes/PA)

When temperatures soar, it makes sense to switch to a lighter duvet. Made with a blend of cashmere guard hair and wool, this duvet’s natural properties help regulate your body temperature to keep you cool during hot nights – essential for a good night’s sleep.

11. Siobhan Murphy I Want The Fairytale Printed Duvet Cover Set, from £65, and Rodeo Drive Baby! Velvet Bolster Cushion, £35, other items from a selection, Freemans

(Freemans/PA)

If tinsel town is your dream destination and a suite in the Beverly Hills Hotel furnished in candy-stripe pink is totally your show, this lavish bedding set offers a taste of the high life.