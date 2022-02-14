Surprising tips for selling your home fast, as March is revealed as the best month to sell

If you’re considering selling your home, you might want to put it on the market in March.

New research from Rightmove (rightmove.co.uk) has found March typically has the highest number of buyer inquiries per property for sale – meaning competition is strongest, and you might have the most luck selling your house.

Things are certainly moving quickly in real estate – at the moment, buyers are finding a home in 39 days, compared to the average of 59 days over the past five years.

But don’t worry too much if you don’t think you’ll be ready to put your house on the market in March, since the research found April is the next best month for sellers.

If you’re looking for a change and want to sell quickly, there are some things you can do to help the process along…

Look at your social media

“Sellers should consider a tidy up or lockdown of social media,” advises property expert Jonathan Rolande from House Buy Fast (housebuyfast.co.uk). “Estate agents and house sellers increasingly check out buyers – so those purchasing a property might well do the same.”

It might seem counter-intuitive – after all, you’re selling a house, not yourself – but Rolande adds: “People are much more likely to buy from someone they like, rather than someone who posts very extreme or offensive views on social media.”

He also advises: “Never write about house viewing experiences on social media. It might put people off wanting to come and view your home, if they fear they could end up being posted about online.”

Research your home’s history

If you want to make your house stand out from the crowd, unique historical nuggets could help. “Many older homes have an interesting local history – it’s easy to find details online,” says Rolande.

“Post interesting results to local groups on social media along with a link to the selling page, and thousands more potential buyers will see it.”

Consider the exterior as much as the interior

Think about the curb appeal of your house (Alamy/PA)

A lot of emphasis is put on staging the interior of a house – and rightly so – but Colum Smith, from specialist conveyancing firm Taylor Rose MW (taylor-rose.co.uk), doesn’t want people to forget about “the first few seconds when a buyer pulls up in their car”.

His top tip is to “ensure you have clean and tidy curb appeal. Stand outside and ask, would you buy your own home looking like it does? The area from the pavement to the front door is particularly important.

“And don’t just have it tidy on the day of a viewing – people will drive by from the moment it’s on the market.”

Create more space

Prospective buyers will be drawn in by a property that looks roomy and spacious – and there are some things you can do to help with this.

Clear any clutter to make rooms look more spacious (Alamy/PA)

Smith suggests “removing a door or doors from downstairs rooms to create the impression of extra space. Remove items from built-in wardrobes to make them look roomier than they are.

“And if you have lots of sofas and chairs, clear some out of the house to showcase the space.”

Be present

“Turn off your mobile phone so you don’t get a work call during a viewing,” advises Smith. “For the person viewing your house it might be a life-changing moment. So treat it with the time and respect it deserves.”